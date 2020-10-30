Two-time NBA Champion Cliff Levingston named Bobkats coach

The owners of the city’s new The Basketball League (TBL) team announced a head coach today, and the coach comes with major name recognition.

Cliff Levingston, a two-time NBA Champion, with be taking the reins of the Bobkats. A longtime Atlanta Hawk and champion with the Chicago Bulls, Levingston won two titles with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson in 1991 and 1992. Now, he’ll spend his time developing young men and players in the City of Firsts.

Levingston said Kokomo charmed him with its warmth sense of camaraderie and felt the rich tradition in this basketball town.

“I have never really been in Kokomo up until when Jeff (Beeler) and Mark (Jansen) had me come down. And when I got here I felt the presence of love and camaraderie here in this community. That’s what draws me into different coaching jobs. It’s not the high-powered, big-name places. It’s more of how the community is involved with the team,” Levingston said.

Levingston said the game is different today than when he played. He said has to learn the mindset of young guys playing now, and Kokomo is accessible and teeming with opportunity. As a longtime student of the game, he now dedicates himself to teaching young men.

“Me giving to the game? It’d be a shame to have all this knowledge and not pass it down. That’s selfish to me,” Levingston said. “Just like, right now, we have to start going back and teaching our young people the history of Kokomo. If you don’t do that then Kokomo will be forgotten about. But you have to reach down and teach everyone where you came from and know where you’re trying to go.”

As far as coaching style goes, Levingston said he will adjust to the roster and talent available once it’s completed. There is no premediated game plan, but tailoring the scheme to make sure it services the players, versus them servicing what he wants.

Levingston has played with six hall-of-famers, and although he won two titles with the Bulls, he said playing in Atlanta was his favorite experience because of the brotherhood established. When he got to Chicago, he said there was the first team and the second team. It was only after he pursued togetherness, he said, when the team started to gel as a whole and started being successful.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He hopes to install those values in how Kokomo team. Levingston promises a championship in Kokomo if not this year, then in the near future.

“This first year, I’m going to tell you right now. You may be down here talking to us about a championship because that’s what I’m looking to do, bring a championship down here. I’m looking to build a championship quality team. If we don’t do it this year, within the next two years we will have a championship down here. That’s my goal,” he said.

A team roster won’t be put together until after training camp, which Levingston said will be held after combines are held in Kokomo, St. Louis, Chicago, and Minnesota, among others.

“I want to go and find talent from everywhere, just to bring them to Kokomo and experience the love they’re going to receive like no other place,” he said. “It’s going to be quality. I’ve gotten about eight calls already about players that people want me to look at, from seven-footers to point guards.”

In 2001, Levingston served as an assistant coach with the Dodge City Legend of the United States Basketball League (USBL). He was head coach the next season when the Legend won the title, and Levingston was named USBL Coach of the Year.

Levingston promises to bring a championship to Kokomo in his time here but stressed the most important thing was mingling with the community. When Levingston visited Kokomo Memorial Gym, he said he felt the tradition and the history. He walked around for several minutes taking it in.

“I said, ‘Man, this is old basketball here.’ This is a beautiful place. When I walked in there I got a feel on the back of my neck, the history of that building. I’ve played in Madison Square Garden, Boston Garden, LA Forum, the old Chicago Stadium, and all those had a a history,” he said. “When you walk in you feel all the players that have played in that gym, the sweat, the tears, the crying. In those buildings, you feel it.”

Kokomo Bobkats Co-Owner Mark Jansen said Levingston was the only man for the job. He said when Levingston drove up, his license plate said GNEWS53, which indicated his nickname was ‘Good News,’ and 53 was his number.

“I thought, ‘Man, that’s cool,’ and I had already met him. You see him smiling right now. The guy’s just got a wonderful personality. He’s got a happy spirit,” Jansen said. “Then he pulls up, and I see this license plate. And he says, ‘My nickname is Good News,’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s great because we interviewed a couple other guys and one of them, somebody told me their nickname was ‘Trouble-maker.’ I thought it’d be much better to bring a guy named ‘Good News’ to town.”

A month later, and it’s confirmed: good news is coming to Kokomo.