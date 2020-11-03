Turkey Trot returns for Thanksgiving

To combat the calories that come with Thanksgiving, the YMCA is bringing back Turkey Trot for the second consecutive year, with the slogan ‘come run the race before you stuff your face.’

The 5K fun run, which starts at the Delmar E. Demaree YMCA and takes participants on a scenic route through downtown, Foster Park, and the Trail of Excellence, is set to be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving morning.

Tony Budenz, marketing and communications director at the YMCA, said there was some doubt in holding both runs this season, but the Haunted Hustle, a similar 5K held in early October, went well enough that plans for the Turkey Trot went on.

“Pretty much anything that was program-based or event-based was in doubt,” Budenz said. “As things progressed and we moved through the phases, we knew we could do outdoor events pretty easily. Having come off of the Haunted Hustle which went really well, we know that we can pull Turkey Trot off well again this year.”

Haunted Hustle resulted in a turnout of approximately 125 people, he said, only slightly smaller than last year. Last season’s Turkey Trot brought out roughly 200 people, and he expects a similar number this holiday.

Budenz said the biggest changes this year will be during packet pickup or inside the YMCA facility waiting for the event to happen. There, people will be required to mask up and maintain social distancing, but the outdoor run will go on essentially as normal.

“Turkey Burn” events on Thanksgiving morning have been popular at the YMCA for years, but Budenz said he’s excited to offer a scaled-up community event of a similar nature.

“Being open on Thanksgiving morning for some sort of workout was not new to us. Turkey Trot last year was the first time we’d done a run in a long time on Thanksgiving. We’d have some group fitness classes that would run, and for the same reason, you know for people that wanted to burn some of those calories before eating Thanksgiving dinner,” he said.

The Turkey Trot is untimed and family-friendly. Participants can go for their personal best or bring a stroller and walk with the family.

The event is rain-or-shine, or snow, and will go on as long as there isn’t dangerous weather. White’s Meat Market is giving away a turkey to the winner of the race, and other prizes and merchandise will be available.

Funds from the trot will benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign to cover youth sponsorships.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily know us as a charity, as a nonprofit. They see this fancy gym and this big pool, so they kind of label us as a swim-and-gym,” Budenz said. “But really events like these, that money goes to help send kids to camp, get kids swim lessons, have families that may have economic challenges be able to come into the Y. So, our annual campaign makes sure that, you know, money isn’t a barrier for people to be able to participate in things that are life-changing.”

Participants can register the day of the event or pre-register online at kokomoymca.org/special-events/turkey-trot.