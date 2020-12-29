Trequan Spivey is now IUK’s all-time leading scorer

There’s a new scoring champion for IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team after the Cougars took care of business against conference foe Oakland City and the Health Sciences & Pharmacy out of Missouri.

After a bombshell release on Dec. 16 stating IU regional campuses would halt athletic competitions until Feb. 1 at the earliest, according to the IU Medical Response Team, senior Trequan Spivey was determined to end the year with a bang.

“I didn’t know at first, and then a couple of my teammates told me I was getting close. So it started to come on my radar,” Spivey said. “Coach had us do a mandatory meeting the morning before the game. He told us that we just were going to be canceled, and I knew that I was only like seven points away. So, I knew that next game I was going to start off firing just so I can make sure I keep the ball rolling once things pick back up.”

Spivey then dropped 26 points in a victory to improve to 4-1 in what could perhaps be the Cougars’ final game of the season. That moved his total to 1,529 career points, the all-time record for the program.

As a preseason all-conference player, these numbers are to be expected from a talent like Spivey, and they helped him earn the RSC Player of the Week as well. Before his record-setting performance, Spivey dropped 17 points on Oakland City, bringing that weekly total to 43 points, 11 assists, and two steals.

A year like no other

Shutdowns aren’t new to Spivey, but the long-term nature of this one wasn’t quite what he’d experienced before. He spoke on the mindset of a student-athlete during a shutdown.

“I’ve been quarantined multiple times but tested negative every time for the coronavirus so far, God bless. But in those times when we have to sit, it’s really our mindset to focus on our education and then trying to work out as much as we can and communicating with our coaches if we want to do like home workouts or something like that,” he said.

Athletes do receive an extra year of eligibility because of the rate of cancellations due to COVID-19, but the lure to return for NAIA athletes isn’t the same as Division I athletes. Spivey still is weighing those options as the situation continues to be fluid.

“It’s something that’s still in consideration right now. I’m just making sure I’m graduating on time. That way, that’s not really on my mind at all, and then all there would have to be left is how I feel after this season is over pretty much. Did I get enough games in, just things that is what I’ll be thinking about when making that decision,” he said.

It’s certainly frustrating for Spivey, as he said it takes a few games to get back in basketball form anyway. This season, his team has only played five games to this point, posting a promising start at 4-1. Now it’s a full stop until February.

Spivey relies on the relationships with his teammates, saying they do their best to stay in season form even when they aren’t on the court.

“That’s the thing that I love about our team. We’re pretty much a tight-knit group. We call each other brothers because we’re all like family … We all basically comment on each other’s games and stuff like that, so when the timer’s off, it’s like we’re still in season just because of the way we all communicate,” Spivey said.

Motivation is harder to come by when in quarantine or during shutdowns, but there’s one thing that stays fresh in the minds of the Cougars: the thought of returning to the court. If they can restart play in February, Spivey is confident he and his teammates will be ready to go.

“I think the motivation is for us as a team, and not just me, is we still haven’t brought a championship to our school. That’s the only thing I feel like we’re missing, and that’s the main motivation. Especially being a senior, you know, you want to be able to actually have a championship. I don’t want to just have individual accolades. That’s the one thing I feel like I’m really missing since I’ve been here at IU Kokomo,” Spivey said.

Spivey will enjoy this record, but he isn’t satisfied with anything less than the best. The Cougars hope only to improve during the shutdown and come back ready to put their best on display for a possible championship run in the conference.