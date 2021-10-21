Tigers reload with talent and confidence

After a solid 2020 season where the Northwestern Tigers went 13-6, the majority of the team is back, both more experienced and confident in 2021, which could prove scary for the Hoosier Conference.

Head Coach Kathie Layden said having an offseason really helped the freshmen this season compared to last year when there wasn’t one, but by and large the group was ready to play as they always are. Now it’s back to the routine, and the Tigers are ready to make a step up this year. Layden spoke on what the team can improve on this season.

“Having a summer to experience the level of play and gain confidence is huge for our kids,” she said. “We had a very inexperienced team for the most part and some success which is great. I anticipate this year the girls will be more confident, physically stronger, and know what is expected of them as a team.”

It’s not necessarily easy to play for Layden’s program, but that’s why she’s produced some of the best ballers in the area over time. Now, the younger players know better what’s coming in practice and on the floor, and have their legs under them much earlier than last summer.

The ceiling for the Tigers is as high as possible year in and year out, but the real goal, Layden said, is to simply keep improving and working hard every day.

“We always strive to get better everyday in practice. We continue to play a tough schedule, our conference is stacked with talent, and of course playing in the 4A tournament again will be challenging as a smaller school,” Layden said.

In the Hoosier Conference, any team could beat another on any given night. For Layden and the Tigers, each opponent is the same. If the Tigers do what they’re supposed to do, it’s difficult for them to lose. At least, that’s the attitude the program has adopted, Layden said.

“Looking ahead to our games I can't really say the girls have any specific games circled. We have a competitive group of kids. They would circle them all,” she said.

The Tigers will be led by Purdue commit McKenna Layden. The 6-foot junior led the team in scoring last season with just under 23 points per game, as well as 8.5 rebounds and six assists as a sophomore. Now she’s an upperclassman and is primed for a career year for Northwestern.

McKenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is a sophomore at Purdue currently and led the Tigers to the 2018 and 2019 IHSAA 3A Basketball State Championships. She also took Northwestern to its third state title game in 2020. McKenna is having an extremely solid start to her high school and career and carving her own legacy. But she’s not the only piece the Tigers will rely on.

“Of course we will rely heavily on Mckenna to lead us, but just like last year we know our success comes with team play. Leah Carter looks to have a huge senior year in the post. Lexi Hale returns after a fantastic freshman season. Ashley Newell and Bailey Henry have had a good summer and both return as starters from last year. We also look forward to a few freshmen who will make immediate impacts,” Layden said.

The three main focuses of Northwestern basketball, according to Layden, are focusing on being elite defenders, team play - meaning praising the pass and knowing the difference between a good shot and a great shot, and simply having fun.

It’s worked so far for the program, and with McKenna likely making that upperclassman jump, the Tigers are primed to make a run in 2021. The team kicks off the season on Oct. 28 at home against Logansport.