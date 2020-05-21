The Kokomo Perspective announces a creative caption contest

The Kokomo Perspective is announcing a new contest. Give us your funniest idea of what's going on in these two photos of youth baseball players from last year for a chance to win prizes.
To participate, mail us your best captions for one or both of the photos or drop them off in the mail slot at the Kokomo Perspective office. Winners will be selected based on creativity and comical ingenuity. Winning captions will be published with the photos in the June 3 edition. Winners will receive $25 gift cards from Korner Kitchen. All ages are welcome, and the contest is open to Howard County residents. Entry deadline is May 31, 2020. Submissions may be mailed to the Perspective office with attention to Jacqueline Rans at 209 N. Main St. or dropped off at the office in the mail slot by the front door.