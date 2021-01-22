The Kokomo Jackrabbits welcome a new GM as they return to action

Kokomo, Indiana — The Kokomo Jackrabbits are welcoming Michael Lieberman as their new General Manager as the organization gears up for the 2021 campaign.

Mr. Lieberman has been a general manager for 14 seasons over the course of a career that spans more than two decades, including executive positions with four startup organizations, three of them as GM. He has spent 12 seasons as a general manager in summer collegiate baseball, in addition to leadership positions in both affiliated and independent professional baseball.

“Michael has a history of achievement with organizations from the heartland to both coasts,” noted Jackrabbits owner Mike Zimmerman. “His teams have enjoyed success both in the stands and on the field. We talked to a lot of candidates, and he stood out as exactly the kind of dynamic and creative leader that we were looking for as we return to action in 2021.”

Mr. Lieberman’s clubs have won four league championships and fielded several nationally-ranked teams while also setting franchise sales records in five different markets.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be in Kokomo as a member of the Jackrabbits,” said Lieberman. “These have been challenging times for everyone, but we’re looking forward to safely returning to play and breathing some new life into this fabulous ballpark. I can’t wait to see everyone this summer!”

The Jackrabbits open the 2021 season on May 31 on the road against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. They kick off their home slate on Wednesday, June 2, when they welcome the Battle Creek Bombers to Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Game time is 6:30pm, and tickets will go on sale shortly.

About ROC Ventures

ROC Ventures manages a collection of brands in the sports, entertainment, and real estate sectors. These include the MASL Champion Milwaukee Wave, The Rock Sports Complex, a Summer College Baseball franchise, the Milwaukee Milkmen professional baseball team, and the mixed-use Ballpark Commons development featuring a new Baseball Stadium and Luxe Golf Bays, among other retail, entertainment, and residential features. ROC stands for “Return on Community,” a goal which informs each and every endeavor undertaken by the organization. For more information, visit rocventures.org.

About the Kokomo Jackrabbits

The Kokomo Jackrabbits are a college summer baseball team based in Kokomo, Indiana. They are a member of the summer collegiate Northwoods League, beginning with the 2019 season. Previously, the team played in the Prospect League. The Jackrabbits play at the 4,000-seat Kokomo Municipal Stadium in downtown Kokomo.