The Howard County Aquatics Swim Team competes in the WTSC Groundhog Invitational

Over the weekend, 15 Hurricane swimmers competed. Milla Hawkins received first-place in all eight of her events to help the girls’ team place third with a team total of 373 points. The boys’ team placed 12th.  The following swimmers placed in the top ten in their events.

Charlie Brewer

Seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:22.80)

Fourth in the 50-yard backstroke (35.70)

10th in the 50-yard freestyle (30.24)

Gracie Burns 

Seventh in the 50-freestyle (26.91)

Eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (58.58)

Seventh in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:08.09)

Spencer Dunn

10th in the 500-freestyle (7:18.72)

Mia Hall

10th in the 100-freestyle (1:17.40)

Milla Hawkins

First in the 500-yard freestyle (5:37.04)

First in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.11) 

First in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.33)

First in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:05.13)

First in the 50-yard freestyle (26.07)

First in the 100-yard freestyle (56.77)

First in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.95)

First in the 200-yard IM (2:20.97)

Samuel Martin

Seventh in the 50-yard backstroke (36.68)

Aubrey Simmons

First in the 400-yard IM (4:51.33)

Sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.33)

Third in the 200-yard backstroke (2:21.36)

Fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.21)

Fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (57.85)

First in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:03.34)

First in the 200-yard IM (2:20.19)

Maryn Sims

10th in the 50-backstroke (34.41)

Eighth in the 50-freestyle (28.39)

Ninth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.39)

