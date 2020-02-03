The Howard County Aquatics Swim Team competes in the WTSC Groundhog Invitational

Over the weekend, 15 Hurricane swimmers competed. Milla Hawkins received first-place in all eight of her events to help the girls’ team place third with a team total of 373 points. The boys’ team placed 12th. The following swimmers placed in the top ten in their events.
Charlie Brewer
Seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:22.80)
Fourth in the 50-yard backstroke (35.70)
10th in the 50-yard freestyle (30.24)
Gracie Burns
Seventh in the 50-freestyle (26.91)
Eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (58.58)
Seventh in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:08.09)
Spencer Dunn
10th in the 500-freestyle (7:18.72)
Mia Hall
10th in the 100-freestyle (1:17.40)
Milla Hawkins
First in the 500-yard freestyle (5:37.04)
First in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.11)
First in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.33)
First in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:05.13)
First in the 50-yard freestyle (26.07)
First in the 100-yard freestyle (56.77)
First in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.95)
First in the 200-yard IM (2:20.97)
Samuel Martin
Seventh in the 50-yard backstroke (36.68)
Aubrey Simmons
First in the 400-yard IM (4:51.33)
Sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.33)
Third in the 200-yard backstroke (2:21.36)
Fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.21)
Fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (57.85)
First in the 100-yard butterfly stroke (1:03.34)
First in the 200-yard IM (2:20.19)
Maryn Sims
10th in the 50-backstroke (34.41)
Eighth in the 50-freestyle (28.39)
Ninth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.39)