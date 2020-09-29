The 2020 Youth Sports Report has come to an end.

It was a combined effort of Jacqueline Rans, former sports reporter, coaches, and league presidents to coordinate schedules.

The purpose of the YSR is to get as many photos of our young athletes as possible into the Perspective, and I’m happy to say mission accomplished.

The first six weeks were a combination of leagues and teams of boys and then after a little break six weeks of Russiaville and girls’ softball.

Kudos to Jenn Goad of girls’ softball for reaching out and making sure the young ladies got their due. I’d expect nothing less from a former Perspective sports reporter.

A big acknowledgment and thank-you goes to the businesses that sponsored the YSR sections. Jeff Hauswald of Kokomo Schools and George Mast of Community Howard stepped in and participated in both six-week runs, along with Stout & Son, City of Kokomo, Kokomo Police Department, and Howard County Sheriff's Office3

The YSR’s first year was 2000. Advertisers like Dave Rayl of Dick & Rayl Associates; Sherry, Wes and Holly of Crume Evans Ins., Community Howard Hospital, Stout & Sons, and Kings Heating & Plumbing have been with us since the beginning. Hard to believe that 20 years have passed.

A young Ball State freshman was the first “camera lady.” Alison Eldridge (now Brantley) had that title.

Maybe a new Ball State freshman will pick up the camera and carry on a family tradition, respond to the yells of “camera lady!” as Alison’s daughter is that freshman. Oh, how time flies.

Thank you to our advertisers, coaches, and parents, league presidents, and you the reader for making the Youth Sports Report one of the best parts of the Perspective.

This still hangs in the office today.