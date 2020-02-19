Tayson Parker becomes NW all-time leading scorer

Senior Tayson Parker became Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer last night in the victory against Rossville (62-44).
Parker scored 22 points against the Hornets, adding his current three-year career total to 1,670. In addition to knocking off former Tiger Austin Parkinson (1,667) as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer, Parker also surpassed Parkinson for the number two spot in total career points for boys in Howard County.
This currently puts Parker behind Kokomo’s Jim “Goose” Ligon at 1,900 total career points.
Last week, Parker replaced Kokomo’s Jimmy Rayl (1,632) for the number three spot in Howard County’s total career points against Blackford.
The Tigers will compete in the Hoosier Conference Tournament this Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m.