Taylor wins first game of season

Taylor Titans’ football season started with promise late last month after the team earned a win against North White.

Taylor once again beat the Vikings, this time by 20 points (32-12) after beating them last year by 13 points. Head Coach Josh Ousley, who returned to Taylor after a decade, was pleased with the Titans’ first win under his watch. His goal for the team the first game was to get out fast, which played out on the field.

“Getting out to a quick start was really good for us. I felt like that was going to be really important for us going forward. The other thing is we were able to display consistent effort. That’s been a big concern of mine. I was really pleased with our kids. They played hard the entire game,” Ousley said.

Taylor started off strong in the first half, forcing North White into a three-and-out and taking the ball down for a touchdown. The Vikings scored, matching the Titans. The Taylor defense took over the game, scoring on four or five possessions before halftime, leading 26-6.

Jaylen Harris played smart as quarterback, according to Ousley, making good decisions on when to throw and run the ball and when not to. Ousley commended both Ryley Gilbert and Jay Patterson for their efforts on running the ball, as well as Ty’Mon Davis.

“Ty’Mon Davis was just outstanding, four catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns. That’s a pretty good day’s work,” Ousley said.

The Titans traveled to North Miami last week, going neck-and-neck with the Warriors but again falling short by the end of the game, 40-30. Last year, Taylor lost to North Miami, 42-14.

Like the coaches have been preaching to the athletes since the beginning, if the players go out and compete on every play, the scoreboard will take care of itself. Giving the best effort is all one can ask for, according to Ousley.

“If we go out and give a good effort and consistent effort, we’ll be fine. Again, effort is the most important thing. It’s always the most important thing to me. As long as we get effort, we’ll be fine,” Ousley said.

After reviewing film, the team has been working on bettering the offensive line, particularly in pass blocking. Although the team performed well on defense, Ousley said the team could improve in tackling.

This week, Taylor will face Carroll. Ousley said he was not as familiar with the Cougars but remembered from spectating at the games the past couple of years that the team was “decent.” Last season, the Titans lost to Carroll, 34-6.

“They’ve been big and they’ve been strong in the past. We’ll have our work cut out for us, but we’re pretty big and pretty strong and pretty fast too. If we can get a good effort, we’ll be in the game, and we’ll have opportunities to win,” Ousley said.

Taylor will host the Cougars this Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.