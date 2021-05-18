Taylor track star is blazing a trail in the record books

Though she’s only been at Taylor High School since December, one senior is shattering school records, often resetting her own, and the medals are stacking week after week as she tears up the track for the Titans.

Through 10 consecutive meets, senior Makala Pfefferkorn can’t help herself from collecting first-place finishes, and after the Howard County meet on May 12, she set a new long jump record for school and herself (18 feet, three inches), finished first in the 100 hurdles (15.58 seconds), and first in the 300 hurdles (47.58 meters). Though she said she works very hard, she is surprising herself a bit.

“It’s still surprising. Every time I get a personal record it’s always exciting because, you know, I never want to take that for granted. I always have an opportunity to improve, but that doesn’t always mean it’s going to happen. But I’ve definitely worked very hard,” Pfefferkorn said.

Before transferring to Taylor, Pfefferkorn was a high-level athlete at Northwestern High School. But she wasted no time jumping into the record books for the Titans.

She holds the school record for the long jump, 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles record, and 300 hurdles records. Her best record is 18 feet, three inches for the long jump, and 12.4, 15.18, and 46.9 seconds respectively for the other awards.

If she has a favorite record, it’s definitely the long jump. It’s a school record and personal record, and she said getting past the 18-foot mark was a high goal on her list. Looking at the high 17’s was daunting but motivating as well.

“I haven’t hit 18 ever before, and that’s really, really huge. That one was probably going to be the hardest record to break because it was pretty high up in the 17’s, and so I was really happy to break that one,” she said.

Since April 6, Pfefferkorn has 32 first-place finishes in 10 meets. Despite the numbers, she said she doesn’t believe she’s peaked yet, which she said was a positive considering most seniors have begun to peak in their final high school year.

Pfefferkorn admitted her jumps weren't “all that impressive” in the first half of her season, but she’s hitting her stride at the right time. Her goal based on her progression is to get somewhere in the 19-foot range for her jumps. She said the team aspect at Taylor is unbelievable, and she’s thrilled to have made the move.

“I’ve never had a team like the Taylor Titans. I will tell you that,” she said. “It’s a very small team. I think we have 13 people total. I have not had a single meet where someone from the team wasn’t cheering me on. I’ve never experienced people who, you know, instead of going back to camp and sitting alone, they round the track and cheer for whoever is running. We all encourage each other, and it just feels like a family. I’ve only known these people for two or three months, and I’ve felt like I can trust these people. They’re there for me.”

Though she’s rounding the corner on her high school career, Pfefferkorn is all eyes to the future, she said. She recently committed to the University of Indianapolis after a tedious college visit run and can’t wait to compete at the next level. Though her high school career is nearing an end, she said she feels like it’s a new beginning.

“Senior season has been weird because I feel like I should be sad, but I know that I still have four more years. So it’s not as heart-wrenching as I thought it was going to be, and it’s like, I don’t have that pressure that some people might have because I’m already signed. I know that, you know, I’m continuing my career, so I don’t have to be so upset that it’s ending,” Pfefferkorn said.

Pfefferkorn has competed in open college meets since she was in eighth grade, she said, and one of her first was at the University of Indianapolis. She said she fell in love with the environment and facilities there but was hesitant to mentally commit there since she hadn’t seen a lot of colleges.

Fast forward to her junior and senior seasons, which brought many college visits. But none of them quite measured up to Pfefferkorn like the University of Indianapolis. She reached out to the college during 2020, but the environment was a bit shaky due to COVID-19. They asked her to reach back out in the fall.

Pfefferkorn did, and the process progressed until she got an offer in early 2021. She said she couldn’t say no and couldn’t wait to get back there and compete at the next level.

She credited her parents, Misty and Chris Pfefferkorn, for their support, as well as her grandfather, Darrell Ross, who never misses a meet, and her late grandmother, Debbie Ross, who was a guiding light for Pfefferkorn throughout her life and athletic journey, she said.