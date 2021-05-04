Taylor Southeast League under new leadership in Curt Jester

A longtime board member and vice president of the Taylor Southeast Youth Baseball League is taking the skipper role this season.

Curt Jester, coach of the Hague Quality Water rookie league team, said he’d been eying the role of president for a while, and when the opportunity opened up, he was quick to jump on it. Jester has been passionate about the league since his own little league days playing there.

“I’ve been a board member the last four or five years. I was the T-ball director for a year. I’ve been vice president the last three or four years. I’ve always thought about becoming the president,” Jester said. “Kirk Wiley was our previous president for the last four years or so, and he did a really good job. His son decided to play travel ball, so the opportunity came open. He thought I’d be a good replacement.”

Jester said the move up happened a little quicker than he expected, but he was happy he got the role. Baseball always has been very important to him, he said, adding that he played for the Taylor leagues in the mid-90s.

Jester said the state of the league is healthy, especially over the past two or three years. The numbers are up this year in participation with around 120 kids.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While the city leagues are playing in Championship Park this year, which Jester said was the future, he said he was looking forward to still continuing to play this season at Taylor.

“I like the traditional fields because I’m kind of old school in a way. That’s what I grew up playing on,” he said. “I know turf fields are kind of the way of the future. Obviously small leagues like ours and other county schools probably can’t afford to put turf in just because of the cost. We’re a self-funded league. Taylor doesn’t pay for anything. We totally fund ourselves. I personally like the small field and baseball community like ours.”

Everybody knows each other and sees each other at the smaller fields, he said. It’s a community event and brings a nostalgic feel that is intrinsic to baseball.

Jester has kids in the league, on his own team in fact, which was a bonus while spending so many hours on the Taylor fields. He said when it’s his team and time with his kids, Aubrey and Aiden, he enjoys “taking the president’s hat off” and just being a baseball dad.

“I’ve been their coach for four or five years now. This year they’re finally on the same team. So, I enjoy those times with those two, to be able to coach them. Obviously being president, sometimes I have other duties throughout the league, but like yesterday when I’m in my game with them, it’s my time to take the presidents hat off and just be them and my team and just coach, which is what I love to do,” Jester said. “From a league president standpoint and as a coach, it’s just cool to see.”

Jester thanked his board members and all the supporting staff that helps him run the show. It takes a village, he said, but added he has all the right people around him to put on a successful season.