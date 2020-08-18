Taylor soccer teams merge into coed team

Due to low numbers in both the boys’ and girls’ programs, the Taylor soccer program formed a single coed team for the 2020 season.

With eight boys and seven girls, the Titans put together a 15-player roster. Coach Mike Shane, who joined Taylor coaching staff in 2009, believed the only previous time the school had a coed soccer team was when the sport joined the Titan athletic programs around the late-1990s and early-2000s. Coach Kirk Wiley said athletic numbers at Taylor have struggled lately.

“It’s just been a struggle with the kids, not just in soccer but getting the kids to participate in anything athletically at the school. So I think the big thing was just graduating the seniors and then just trying to get kids to participate,” Wiley said.

Both the boys’ and girls’ programs graduated several seniors last season and did not make up for the loss this season with incoming freshmen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the middle school and soccer club programs were canceled, which likely will hurt numbers for a while, according to Shane.

Not only will the adjustment be a learning process for the players, but it also will be for the head coaches in learning to coach together and coach some new faces at the same time, according to Wiley.

“He’s coached the boys. He’s coached the girls. I’ve only coached the boys. We’re learning to coach together. We’re learning to coach the opposite sexes and everything. So it’s a learning process for the players and us staff. We just hope to be competitive in as many games as we can,” Wiley said.

On the girls’ side of the team, Shane highlighted players Kaya Holmes (senior), Sydney Boley (junior), and Dalila Delgado (sophomore).

“[Boley] tied the single-season scoring record last year for the girls … [Delgado] didn’t score, but she had a ton of assists last year. She was really big there … Kaya Holmes will probably be pretty predominant in defense, maybe a little bit of midfield,” Shane said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

On the boys’ side of the team, Wiley highlighted players Josh Bowman (senior), Truman Howerton (senior), Owen Shimer (junior), and Jonathan Doty (sophomore).

“Josh Bowman … last year he was one of our team leaders in goals … He was big up top. Just with his length and athleticism, he was able to get up and down the field both offensively and defensively … Owen Shimer, he's a guy that we’ll look at as possibly one of our starting goalkeepers, maybe playing some midfield or backline defense. Truman Howerton … just with his leadership and communication on the field … Jonathan Doty … has a lot of skill on the ball, holds onto it just a little too much for Mike and I’s liking but something we can work with and change,” Wiley said.

The team will play according to the boys’ schedule. Wiley said the biggest struggles with combining the teams has been players’ nervousness and lack of communication with each other on the practice field. Additionally, Shane said the girls will need to learn to adjust to playing at a higher and more intense level of game with boys who will be bigger, faster, and stronger than them when playing all-boys teams.

Shane said the adjustment will be fun; however, it also will be a challenge at times against certain teams.

“I think it’ll be fun. I think it’s a challenge … I think we’re going to find teams that they’re not going to let off, that think the girls shouldn’t be out here. They’re going to put the hammer down. They’re going to keep going and keep going and keep going. But I know there will be games where we will be competitive. I’ve looked at the schedule, and I believe that,” Shane said.

This season, Shane and Wiley said they were especially looking forward to competing with Maconaquah, Delphi, Eastern, Carroll, and Tri-Central.

The Titans will kick off the season at home against the Braves this Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m.