Taylor’s Good has great start to season

Though Taylor High School doesn’t have a deep team, one of the Titans’ senior guards kicked off the season with a big splash on Nov. 10 at Kokomo Memorial Gym.

Emma Good looked up at the clock while Kokomo’s Chloe McClain was at the free throw line. The clock read 6.4 seconds, and Kokomo was up 44-43 over the Titans in the first game of the season. Good said her coach had told her if McClain hit the second free throw, the Titans were going to need a three. McClain buried it as the Titans scrambled to inbound the ball and get down the court.

Good catches the ball roughly five feet before midcourt, takes three dribbles as the clock ticks past three seconds, and launches a rainbow three, parallel to the NCC logo on the floor. Swish. The buzzer went off a half-second later, and the game was over. The Titans had won 46-45, and the team exploded with excitement, rushing the court and jumping in the air; every coach and player but Good, who walked off as if it was as casual as practice.

“Making it, I knew it would go in. Like, I knew I could make that shot, but seeing it actually go in, the feeling was just crazy. ‘Wow, I really just did that.’ That’s why I wasn’t really jumping up and down, I was really just in shock,” Good said.

It was her first buzzer-beater of her career, and a fitting beginning to her final high school season. Good finished with 16 points, along with four rebounds and two assists.

The following game against Eastern on Nov. 12, Good poured in another 14 points to lead the Titans over the Comets, with a final score of 37-24. When asked if Good wants to have the ball in her hands at the end of the game, if she relishes those moments, she kept it simple.

“Yeah,” Good said. “I feel like it sets a good pace to the start of the season. We’re not starting off slow, we’re starting on a good note. It really hyped the team up. I think it was just a good way to start us on the right foot,” she said.

Having the fans back in a historic building and being able to put on a show there was special for her, she said. Good said she’s thinking about trying to play college basketball, but for now she’ll focus on taking her team as far as possible this season.

The Titans are 3-0 so far and off to a Good start, to say the least.