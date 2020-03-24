Taylor High School hosts 37th annual Kiwanis Club girls' basketball banquet

The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo hosted the 37th Annual Girls’ Basketball Banquet at Taylor High School Feb. 19. The banquet was established by Kokomo Kiwanis in 1984 to formally recognize the athletic and academic accomplishments of local female basketball players.
The Kiwanis Club recognized the area’s Most Valuable Player and the team with the highest GPAs. Kiwanians also recognized the top players in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and free throw percentage.
The top award of the evening was a $500 scholarship from the Kiwanis Foundation to the senior players with the highest GPAs. The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo recognizes all Howard County high schools: Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Taylor, and Western.
Here are the winners in each category:
• Scholarship Recipients – Alyson Pemberton (Taylor) and Brooklyn Garber (Western) – both 4.3
• Most Valuable Player – Madison Layden (Northwestern)
• Best Team GPA – Northwestern (3.887)
• Highest Average Points Per Game – Madison Layden (Northwestern) – 25.7
• Most Assists Per Game – Jeanie Crabtree (Eastern) – 6.23
• Most Rebounds Per Game – Kendall Bostic (Northwestern) – 10.1
• Most Steals Per Game – Madison Layden (Northwestern) – 5.4
• Best Free Throw Percentage – Madison Layden (Northwestern) – 90%
• Girls Who Scored Over 1000 Points:
o Madison Layden (Northwestern) – 2,360
o Kendall Bostic (Northwestern) – 2.022
o McKenzie Cooper (Eastern) – 1,179