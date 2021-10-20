Taking a trip down McClain Lane

Kokomo Wildkats senior Chloe McClain has become a star for the program the past three years, and now she’s entering her final season and what should be her best yet; but she’s not the only McClain on the roster.

It’s out with the old and in with the new, at least when this season is over for the Kats. Chloe’s sister, Regan, is entering her first year at Kokomo and said she is ready to carry the torch. But first the two sisters will enjoy their first and only season as co-Kats, both a fitting end and beginning to two players who have competed for years growing up. Chloe’s always been an influence for Regan, she said, especially on the court.

“When I first started playing basketball, I was really nervous about it, but she helped me and took me under her wing. She showed me what to do and gave me the confidence,” Regan said.

But that influence doesn’t mean the two are similar players. There are similar qualities of course, but Regan’s game was really developed as a response to Chloe. Regan wanted to beat her older sister, of course, and that competitiveness turned her into a more defensive player than Chloe. Chloe is the bucket-getter, and Regan is the bucket-stopper.

Because she’s only a freshman, there is still a lot of untapped potential, Wildkats coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. Regan is only scraping the surface of what she can be as a player, and she shares the same determination Chloe has always had, Peckinpaugh said.

“So Regan is completely different from Chloe, which isn’t at all a bad thing. They complement each other really well,” Peckinpaugh said. “Regan is a defensive machine, and I’m not saying Chloe isn’t by any means, but I’m saying Regan is very focused on defense. And I mean doing the little things, like going for a rebound really hard.”

The main word Peckinpaugh used with Regan is “grit.” Regan just gets after it, she said, and isn’t focused on scoring 20 or 30 points per game. If she did, Peckinpaugh said Regan wouldn’t mind at all, but it’s not her mentality going into a basketball game.

There’s another strength, literally, at which Chloe said Regan has her bested.

“She’s just a lot stronger than I am. She gets that from her gymnastics days, so she definitely is a great defensive player,” Chloe said. “But she does know how to spread the basketball, and we’re working on her getting in the lane and finishing.”

Regan is a talented volleyball player as well, Peckinpaugh said, and she was the only freshman on varsity this season. So her strength and length will help a ton for the Kats going forward.

On the other hand, Chloe has never been shy about scoring. The senior is currently at 793 career points, and has made it clear she wants to break 1,000 before it’s all said and done.

The Wildkats went 9-10 last season, taking the first step toward flipping a struggling program on its head. Peckinpaugh changed the culture, the McClains said, and now it’s about executing her game plan and taking that next step. Having an offseason certainly helped, they explained, and now they know what to expect from their coach.

“I’m really excited just to see how it plays out. It’s my senior year, so I want to go in and win as many games as we can and maybe try to win a sectional. I have a lot of confidence in us. We’ve been working really hard in the offseason and we have a lot of talent in the sophomore and freshman classes, and I’m expecting big things from the team this year,” Chloe said.

Watching Chloe dazzle crowds in Memorial Gym for years only made Regan want to be a part of the program more. When that place is rocking with a packed house, there’s just nowhere else in the state like it, they said.

Then Peckinpaugh was hired and the team really responded. There’s an energy at Kokomo that is infectious, and Regan is excited about getting the “torch” from Chloe going forward. She'll have her for a year as a teammate, but always as a mentor and sister.

“I think it’s really good having her for at least one year. Because then I’ll know better, and being able to follow in her footsteps the next couple years, that’ll be a really good experience,” Regan said. “I think the history of [Memorial Gym] is all there and with the environment there, it’s just a really cool place to play.”

Peckinpaugh is thrilled to have another McClain in her arsenal. Minutes could be tight for Regan as the Wildkats are bringing back almost everyone, but she will dress and her number could be called on at any given time.

Right now, Peckinpaugh said she’s just enjoying watching the two sisters together. She sees the fire between them that can only exist between two siblings trying to beat each other on the court. It’s special to have them both at once.

“To see Chloe and Regan play against each other, it’s so awesome because Regan will want to shut her down and not let her score. And she doesn’t really care if she scores on Chloe, she just doesn’t want Chloe to score on her. It’s really funny,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think they’ll be really fun to watch this year. Regan will be a really good varsity basketball player once she develops.”

It’s exciting for Peckinpaugh to be able to mold Regan over time. She only will have two years with Chloe, but Regan is more of a long-term project that Peckinpaugh can’t wait to see. Regan’s ceiling is extremely high, Peckinpaugh said, and as she grows on the court she could be really special for Kokomo.

The McClain show kicks off Oct. 28 at Tri-Central High School at 7 p.m.