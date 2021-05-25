Summer athletic camps returning to Kokomo HS

After 2020 ravaged sports for Kokomo High School, 2021 is seeing some return to normalcy, and for the Wildkats, that means youth athletic camps are back in business.

Swimming, track and field, softball and baseball, football, tennis, soccer, volleyball, and basketball are all back in the lineup for the summer camps. The coaches said they can’t wait to get back to honing kids’ skills and bringing joy back into their offseason. For Girls’ Basketball Coach Haley Peckinpaugh, this will be her first camp with the Wildkats, and she said this is the first step to building a solid feeder system for the program.

“I think [the camp] will be a great indicator of how many student-athletes we can get for our feeder system. When they sign up for our camp they’re automatically going to be texted or emailed to see if they’d be interested in maybe joining a league in the fall for our feeder system. So the camp’s going to be huge in that aspect in just getting names and getting kids familiar with basketball,” Peckinpaugh said.

What makes her camp special is her players will be running the show. The JV and varsity players will be in charge, she said, while Peckinpaugh focuses on the “admin stuff” and the day-to-day plans.

This allows the campers to see what they could turn into, she said. They could be the next Chloe McClain, if they put in the work and buy into the program.

Peckinpaugh said she models her camps after camps she attended when she was a kid. The camps will include anything from learning the basics in shooting, dribbling, passing, or full-on five-on-five drills. She said she tries to make the ratio 50/50 as far as maintaining a fun environment while also competitively working on basketball skills.

“I think that when I was in elementary school, my favorite thing in the summer was to go to kids’ camp because I got to hang out and to have conversations with the varsity players, and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world,” Peckinpaugh said.

The girls’ basketball camps run from June 14 to 17 and cost $35 per camper for the whole camp or $60 for siblings. The registration deadline is June 7.

For Boys’ Soccer Head Coach Aaron Blessing, having the camps back is a big opportunity for athletes.

“It’s huge, I mean I think no matter what sport it is, parents are always looking for ways for their kids to learn about sports and get engaged in some way,” Blessing said. “Normalcy is nice. To get back to the kind of the way things normally run, I think is what people are probably looking for. I think camp is part of that, just kind of part of the summer experience.”

He said the last camp they had in 2019 had a big turnout. He expected bigger numbers last year, but the pandemic had other plans.

His youth camps run from July 26 to 30 for students in kindergarten to ninth grade at the Kokomo High School Soccer Complex. The camps are free. Girls in grades six through eight can sign up for the middle school camp that runs June 19 to 23.

Each camper needs to bring a soccer ball, shin guards, and a water bottle each day of camp.

For his high school players, Blessing said they were going to attend a college for a team camp last summer before it got canceled, but he was happy to announce those plans are back this year.

“Right now, my guys are signed up to go to a team camp at Anderson University this summer in mid-July. So I think just getting back into what kids want to do in regard to their sport and training and being with teammates, I think it’s a great thing,” Blessing said.

Softball Coach Mike Susong said the biggest goal with his camp is to get kids to fall in love with the game of softball, or whichever sport they play.

“It’s the highlight for our high school girls. One of the highlights of the things that they do in our program is to help those younger kids and get them started and help them fall in love with softball so that, you know, we can continue our traditions,” Susong said.

There’s a beginners camp and an intermediate camp for softball. The first camp is more about fun and enjoying the company of the varsity players, while the second hones in on developing skills and setting the bar for what to expect in the Kokomo program.

“Some of our kids that I have on our high school team now, I remember them coming to camp when they were smaller and younger, and that’s kind of a neat thing for us now, to see how those kids have grown into softball players and young ladies,” he said.

The softball camp runs later than most, from Sept. 21 to 23. On the 21st and 22nd, youth camps run from 6 to 8 p.m., while intermediate camps run from 4 to 6 p.m. On the 23rd, pitching and catching camps one and two run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of the camps for all sports, information can be found on the graphic above. More details can be found online at kokomoathletics.com.