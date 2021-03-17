Spring (and baseball) is in the air: Snapshots from IU Kokomo baseball's opening day doubleheader

The IU Kokomo baseball team dropped game one before rebounding and taking the second game 8-4 on March 9.

Game One

The Cougars got off to a quick start with two runs in the first of a Patt Mills double and a Jared Heard sac fly. IU Kokomo put another run on the board in the second.

Jack Leverenz hit a triple into right-center field. He came around to score on a Riley Garczynski fielder's choice. Unfortunately, the bats when quiet after the second, and the Cougars got just one more hit the rest of the game. Georgetown took the lead in the fourth and tack on two more insurance runs in the sixth and the seventh to seal the 6-3 victory.

Game Two

The second meeting took a different course for IU Kokomo. Pat Mills had a memorable game. In the first inning, Jack Leverenz reach on a single up the middle. That is when Mills took the ball deep over the right-field fence for a two-run home run. Noah Hurlock followed that up with a triple. Unfortunately, Hurlock was left stranded.

In the second inning, however, The Cougars blew the doors open with five runs all with two outs. Joe White and Jared Heard singled to get things started.

Jack Leverenz singled to score Heard and Becker who reach earlier on a dropped third strike. Mills came up for the second time in as many innings and improved upon his first at-bat. This time with a three-run bomb to right-center.

The Cougars added one more run in the fourth when Jack Leverenz tripled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Again, the Tigers would make a run picking up one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh, but the rally would fall short. IU Kokomo would close it out for an 8-4 win.

The Cougars improve to 7-6 on the season. IU Kokomo will return to the diamond this Friday as they travel to New Albany for a key River States Conference matchup with No. 11 IU Southeast. IU Kokomo is 2-4 all-time versus the Grenadiers.

"It's always great competing against a talented program on the midweek. We learned a lot of great things about our team which will help us as we head into the weekend. I thought our offense continued to swing the bats well and for the most part, our pitchers competed against a tough lineup.

"Midweek games are a chance to get guys some work, try some different lineups, and a chance to prepare for the weekend. I think we took many strides forward today in getting ready for a very competitive series against IU Southeast. We are not result-based in our program and because of that, I felt there were many positives both in our win and our loss.

"We will get back to work tomorrow and build on today's opportunity to compete against a very talented mid-south program. I am very excited about our maturation and growth in our young season and I look forward to seeing just how good we can be as we continue to get more time to work together and grow together," said Head Coach Matt Howard.

