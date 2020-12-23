Senior guard Trequan Spivey led all players with a season-high 26 points, and senior forward Desean Hampton added 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 74-57 win over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Friday afternoon at the UHSP Gymnasium.
Spivey posted his second 20-point game of the season, connecting 9-of-14 shots from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line. After his impressive 26-point performance, Spivey now becomes the new All-Time Leading Scorer for the IU Kokomo Men's Basketball Program with 1,529 career points. Hampton also earned a season-high in the scoring category with 22 points, hitting 10-of-14 shots for a 71.4 shooting percentage.
Senior Allante Harper and Trequan Spivey each tallied a game-high four assists to be the driving force behind the Cougar offense. Freshman Dillon Ware matched Desean Hampton in rebounds with seven, also registering two assists and one block. IU Kokomo shot at 51.8 percent while outrebounding the Eutectics 39 to 24 with eight offensive boards, leading to 10 second-chance points. The Cougars also forced UHSP into 14 turnovers for 18 points.
IU Kokomo scored the first four points of the game, but the Eutectics wasted no time tying it up at 9-9 at the 13:42 minute mark. The two teams went back and forth from there before the Cougars went on a 12-4 run, led by Trequan Spivey and Jaylen Gilbert with four points each, to close out the first half with a seven-point advantage, 35-28.
UHSP closed the gap to 48-46 nine minutes into the second half, but IU Kokomo would hold the Eutectics to zero field goals for the next four and a half minutes while the Cougars went on a 15-0 to enhance their lead to 63-46. The game would now be out of reach for UHSP, allowing the Cougars to close out the game with ease for a 74-57 victory.