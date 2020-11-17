IU Kokomo graduate Brandon Chapman’s passion for local sports morphed into a podcast that’s been picking up a following over the past three years.

Chapman, a former intern at 1350 AM WIOU, was called on to fill some air time with local sports coverage in spring 2017 after calling football games for the station throughout the fall. This sparked an idea to create a podcast, and after some time and development, his first episode aired in December 2017.

Coming up on three years later, the podcast, “Sounding Off,” which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Soundcloud, has gathered quite a local following, as Chapman continues to highlight athletes from Howard and Tipton counties.

“It’s grown into something that I don’t think I ever anticipated because I live in Peru, so to come over to Howard County where I didn’t really have a footing really anywhere, for it to grow into what it is has been pretty cool,” Chapman said. “It’s been really rewarding, you know, the relationships that I’ve got to make with coaches, players, athletic directors.”

Chapman played sports in high school, and during that time, newspapers would and interview coaches and star athletes. With his podcast, He wanted to give a voice to the athletes who don’t necessarily get the credit or attention they deserve.

In a county flooded with sports, there’s no shortage of content to find, and Chapman said just about everyone he has talked to was thrilled to be his guest on the podcast.

“There’s so many sports, so many schools. It’s really hard to get to everybody,” he said. “I think everybody is really excited to do it. I still have people come up to me every now and then and say, ‘When are you getting to me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m trying. I’m coming. I promise.’ Just scheduling can sometimes be hectic, but I can count on one hand how many times someone has told me no, so it’s been a pretty positive thing.”

His most recent guests were the Kokomo girls’ basketball team with new coach Haley Cook-Peckinpaugh and the Eastern swimming and diving teams as he previewed their respective seasons.

A local sports podcast, he said, is a fun, unique, and newer outlet to highlight youth sports. The top-tier talent, as Chapman put it, of both Howard and Tipton counties always leaves him with an interesting and untold story to tell.

“There’s no shortage of people to highlight. I’ve even found, in years on teams going through a rebuild, there’s still a story there. There’s still kids to showcase. There’s still a narrative that can be built,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is I form relationships with some of these kids that goes beyond the show.”

Chapman is still in contact with some athletes who have moved on, graduated, or are in college. He said he’s not just a fan of certain schools or teams; he’s a fan of the whole area.

The collective appreciation he’s felt from the community was what he said keeps him moving forward, even when things start to get tough.

“You know, this isn’t a job for me. This is strictly a hobby. I don’t get paid off this,” he said. “This is all 100 percent like my hobby. And so when I have parents tell me how much they appreciate it, that’s what keeps me going because sometimes, I mean, it feels like work. It really does. But when I have people tell me how much they appreciate it and how much it means to them, that’s what keeps me going.”

As a self-diagnosed sports nut, Chapman said this wasn’t meant for monetary gain. With the work going into it, he said he would like to monetize it, but it’s not the driving force behind why he does the podcast.

Chapman simply wanted to begin talking with the sports community and unveil those hidden gems that aren’t looked at quite as often.

“I’m grateful for everybody who gives me the time. Because I know. I ask people, ‘Hey, give me your Sunday night’ … to come talk to, in some cases, a guy that they’ve never met. So I’m very appreciative of everything that I get from anybody, especially their time,” Chapman said.

“Sounding Off” airs live every Sunday night with Facebook video, and full episodes are released on Apple Podcasts every Monday and are archived so listeners can listen to old episodes whenever they want. Chapman said episodes should be on Youtube soon as well.

For all updates and news about “Sounding Off,” follow Chapman on Twitter at @chapmanbrandon09.