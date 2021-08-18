So long, Kokomo

It has been quite the year – for sports and for life. I felt I came to Kokomo during the middle of the weirdest sports time ever, but it gave me in return more than I ever bargained for.

My very first day at the Kokomo Perspective, my birthday, Sept. 23, I got a tip from Jimbo Rayl that BobKats owners Jeff Beeler and Mark Jansen were having lunch with two-time NBA champion Cliff Levingston at the Foxes Trail. I didn’t even know what the Kokomo BobKats were at that time, but I sure knew who Levingston was, so of course I had to go.

That first lunch, which included Levingston, Beeler and Jansen, Mayor Tyler Moore, and others I’m surely forgetting, set in motion what would be a rollercoaster ride the next year for me in town. I quickly realized something was brewing in Kokomo, but brewing on top of a rock-solid sports foundation that made itself clearer to me every day.

Through the first few football games in fall of 2020, even in a pandemic climate, I could see how impressive the athletes from this area were. I would cover countless high school athletes committing to play college ball – anywhere from NAIA to Division I – sometimes with years left to play for their high schools. With five high schools churning out some of the best athletes in the state, I did my best to try and learn everyone at once.

Yes, I made a few mistakes. In the Perspective’s basketball preview in 2020, I kept referring to longstanding Northwestern Head Coach Jim Gish as “Jim Wise.” To this day, I have no idea where that came from. Northwestern Athletic Director Dan Armstrong called me, saying he’d been receiving calls asking if they had found a new coach. Fortunately Gish was very understanding and gracious, and I learned from the mistake going forward.

This was my first job out of college. Though I was born and raised in Louisville, I spent my high school years at Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs before attending Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. Indiana was always my second home, and moving to Kokomo seemed like a no-brainer out of college, especially to a job where I could write about sports for a living. It was a leap, but a comfortable and familiar one that began to pay off as soon as I arrived.

During my college years, I served on the IUS newspaper The Horizon, where I cut my teeth and learned how to write and learned writing was what I wanted to do. I joke often about writing for the school newspaper, and how not a soul reads it. You put in countless hours on top of a full class schedule only to put on your resume that you did. Nobody really reads that thing unless there’s a story about them, which is why the Kokomo Perspective was such a refreshing change of pace.

Every day, I watch several cars pull up to the building and grab a newspaper. Every week, I notice we run out of newspapers in two or three days. It was so rewarding and gratifying to be able to entertain you on a weekly basis and be appreciated by the readers of Howard County. This is a newspaper that doesn’t exist where I’m from – weekly and free.

It takes a special community like Kokomo to patronize this newspaper and keep it going for many years, and I’m truly grateful to have been given this opportunity by you, the readers, along with former Kokomo Perspective editor and legend, Alyx Arnett. Alyx took a chance on me as an out-of-towner, and polished me into (what I like to think is a) decent writer. She was the anchor of the newspaper for a decade, and though she will be missed, she set the bar and put the newspaper in a great position to succeed for many years to come.

It’s sad to say that I must leave you now. I have accepted a year-long internship with Pro Football Focus (PFF), and I’m excited for what is a great opportunity to step into the world of professional sports. The internship is remote, so I will be returning to Louisville through the holidays before making a big move to Denver at the beginning of 2022.

But this wouldn’t have been possible for me without this brief and wonderful stint in this unique town. I said before that Kokomo is the perfect mix of rich tradition and bright revitalization, and even in the 12 months I’ve been here, I’ve noticed the growth and potential for even more.

Most of all I enjoyed the people. Every player, every coach, every fan, and every person I came across met me with a smile, and was more than gracious in their insight and wisdom of Kokomo. I greatly enjoyed summer days at the Kokomo Jackrabbits games, packed Kokomo BobKats games in Kokomo Memorial Gym at night, and covering youth baseball and softball in our annual Youth Sports Report.

I learned a lot and grew up a bit here, and although I’m sad to say goodbye, I know it’s not forever. So long, Kokomo, and thank you.