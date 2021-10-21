Shorthanded Titans to rely on chemistry in 2021

The Taylor Titans were somewhat inconsistent in 2020 due largely to COVID-19 cancelations, but head coach Tony Oliver thinks the team will be solid in 2021 despite an expected lack of depth on the roster.

Oliver is entering his sixth year with the Titans varsity team, and after coming off an 8-6 shortened season last year, he’s confident the team will be strong this season. In the small sample size, the team finished 4-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. No seniors graduated last season, but depth is still an issue for the team.

“I just think it’s depth. I think my starting five is a strong five and I’ve got a couple kids that will be coming off the bench and help but yeah I think depth is going to be the key. It’s one of those things you take for granted. Like last year, I never had 10 kids at practice. That’s something I’ve taken for granted the whole time and last year I couldn’t do it. And that hurts tremendously,” Oliver said.

So there were no five-on-five drills, no real basketball that could be replicated in practice that led to some sluggish play on the court, he said. He hopes for both an increase in players and hope for more stability in the sports climate of 2021.

A strength the Titans rely on is their chemistry, he explained. There wasn’t a whole lot to evaluate last season because of so much stop-and-go, but one thing is constant among the team: the friendships and camaraderie built over years of playing together.

“You know I think I have the two best players in the area also. And they get along really well. Team chemistry is great. They play a lot of basketball over the summer, my top three players have, and a couple other kids we got are real athletic. So I think chemistry is the key and I think we’ve got that,” Oliver said.

Participation has been low for girls’ basketball at Taylor, he explained. Whether it’s the difficulty and level of competition between basketball players in the area, the growing trend of playing travel sports and multiple sports, or some unknown phenomenon, Oliver said his numbers are down.

The competition is getting better also. Basketball is the easiest sport to “get better at”, Oliver said, only needing a ball and concrete and hoop to work on the game.

Focusing on the teams within the conference is always the main goal in the season, he said, but there are quite a few games Oliver and the Titans have circled on the schedule.

“We always like when we get to play Kokomo in Memorial Gym. We love that gym so the kids are excited about that. I would be shocked if Tipton was not preseason ranked No. 1. They’ve got everybody back and they played for a state championship last year. Carroll is going to be strong, that’s a conference game. Clinton Prairie is strong every year, that’s a conference game. So there’s a few of them that we've circled that matter. Of course Western is a rival,” Oliver said.

The future of Taylor basketball is looking up long-term, Oliver said, and added the middle school has a strong program that always feeds the high school. The numbers just need to go up.

It’s just hard to get players in the gym in the summer, Oliver said, attributing it to travel softball teams and other sports. He admitted he’s partial to basketball, but knows college coaches are looking for two-sport athletes. That’s his pitch to future players, and he’s sticking to it.

The Titans want to continue their conference success, and look to make a run in 2021. Oliver was adamant the team would be strong, and has confidence in his players.

Taylor kicks off the season at home against Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.