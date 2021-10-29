Sectional showdown: Titans left standing

Despite a frustrating year full of COVID-19 inconsistencies and team heartbreak at Taylor High School, the Titans were able to secure their first win of the season in the most crucial game of the year, thanks to five touchdowns by a junior highlight reel.

Taylor came out alive in a shootout against Southern Wells, winning the sectional 44-37 on Oct. 22 and marking the team’s first win of the year. The 1-5 Titans will advance to play a 5-4 Union City team on Friday coming off a 25-14 win over Tri-Central in the first round. Titans Coach Josh Ousley said for his players to get the win when they did was just special.

“It felt really great. Our kids work hard and they deserve to see the fruit of their labor as well as other teams, and so it just felt really good for our kids to get a ‘W’,” Ousley said. “Both teams left it all out there and got after each other pretty good. I thought we did some good things in the second half that allowed us to slow their offense down and give us a chance to win the football game.”

The hero of the game was junior Jav'Aire Patterson, who recorded five touchdowns for the Titans, including three rushing touchdowns and two returned kickoffs. Patterson finished with 168 rushing yards.

Ousley said he was impressed with his team’s resiliency in some high-leverage situations. The players showed resolve and imposed their will against Southern Wells in the face of adversity, “out-toughing” them and securing the victory.

Though the Titans relied on big plays from Patterson to get the win, Ousley said he knows the team needs improvement if the Titans are going to stay alive going forward.

“You don’t plan on [big plays] happening. You hope they happen as a result of what you do, and if you do everything right then you’ll get the big plays. But for us, the most important thing is consistency on offense,” Ousley said. “We have some special kids who can turn not much into a whole lot, so we just have to continue to get better.”

There’s always work to do, he said, but this is a good momentum shift for the Titans. They like the taste of winning, and the team is getting back to the lab to try and build on its success last weekend. It was the Titans first win in 15 games.

“It’s what we talk about all the time. We got to get a little bit better every day. The goal is to get better every day and see where the chips fall. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and we definitely have to be better at attacking and continue to improve on defense. If we continue to improve on defense I think we’ll be able to move the ball and do some things on offense because we have some good skill kids,” Ousley said.