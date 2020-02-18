Second half surge leads Cougars past Eagles 74-63

Pippa Passes, Ky – The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team delivered a 47-point performance in the second half to claw their way back for a 74-63 victory over the Alice Lloyd Eagle on Saturday afternoon at the ALC Campus Center.
Offensively, the Cougars were led by junior forward Desean Hampton with 18 points and a career-high of 21 rebounds for a new school record. Sophomore Darian Porch followed with 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 in three-pointers for his 11th game in double figures this season. Senior guard Akil McClain added 13 points to go along with nine rebounds, while junior guard Billie Webster logged a total of 12 points for the Cougars.
IU Kokomo outrebounded Alice Lloyd 55 to 44 and forced the Eagles into 10 turnovers. The Cougars also registered six steals and 10 assists, led by McClain and Webster both with two steals, and Hampton, Webster, and junior Allante Harper with three assists each. IU Kokomo shot at 38.6 percent from the floor and 56.5 percent at the line, while Alice Lloyd shot at 31.4 percent in field goals and 53.6 percent in free throws.
The Cougars had a slow start in the first 20 minutes, allowing the Eagles to take a 12-point advantage of 39-27 going into the break. Returning to the court, the Cougars would claw their way back to take a two-point advantage, 53-51, with nine minutes remaining in the second half.
The game would be tied one last time at the 6:07 mark, after Alice Lloyd's Will Philpot went good for two points to put the score at 55-55. IU Kokomo would permanently regain its lead with Akil McClain executing a shot from beyond the arc to put the Cougars up 60-58. IU Kokomo would put up 14 additional points to defeat the Eagles 74-63 for its 12th River States Conference win of the season.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will head to New Albany, Ind. to compete against Indiana University Southeast on February 18 at 7:30 PM ET for RSC West Division Championship. The Cougars defeated the Grenadiers earlier this season with a thrilling 62-61 win. IU Southeast has a current overall record of 18-7, 11-3 RSC.
