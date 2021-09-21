Saldana breaks eight-year-old school cross country record

IU Kokomo sophomore Luis Saldana, New Haven, IN, accomplished what only one other runner has been able to do as an IU Kokomo Cougar Cross Country runner and that is to join the Sub 27 Club (break 27:00 minutes for the 8K race).
In doing so, he also broke Javier Vasquez's eight-year school record of 26:54.00 by coming across the line at the IWU Twilight Classic with a time of 26:53.6. Saldana's effort helped to lead the Cougars to 11th out of 14 teams in a very competitive race that saw four nationally ranked teams, including the #1 and #2 teams in the nation, and two other teams receiving national votes.
Saldana said that before every race, he tells the following to himself:
"Your self-confidence is your superpower. Once you believe in yourself, the magic soon starts to happen,” he said.
Cougars Co-Head Coach, Jordan Fivecoate said, "Luis ran a great race. I missed his finish because I was cheering on the rest of the team and providing motivation for them. When I got up towards the finish line and saw the time he ran, I immediately checked the record and informed he broke the record. He still has work to do this weekend and can make the new school record even faster by the end of the season.