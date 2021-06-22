Russiaville's Indiana Pest wins Howard County Minor League Tournament

It was a clash of the Russiaville titans last Thursday for the Minor League Championship, and after an extra inning and double-digit runs, one team came out the victor.
Russiaville's Indiana Pest team scored in the bottom of the seventh inning off a walk-off RBI from Brayden Auth to seal the win 10-9 over Erik's Chevrolet. Fans couldn't ask for a more competitive championship game, and both sides brought their best. Indiana Pest Head Coach Ben Blumenberg spoke on the resiliency of his team late in the game.
"We approached this season with a couple of goals in mind. We wanted to help the boys understand that if they played hard, if they played smart, if they had fun, then they had a chance at any game. And then we wanted to make sure that we exposed as many players to as many positions as possible this season. And I think that really allowed them to understand the game and built some resiliency in them," Blumenberg said.
Every player had his share of heroics, Blumenberg said, and it was necessary for Pest to get the win. Both teams played phenomenal ball the entire game, he said, and it was a great day for Russiaville.
Blumenberg moved to the area from St. Louis a few years ago, and he said it's been amazing to see how important youth sports are in the area and how impressive the quality of play is from all age groups. He saluted Erik's Chevrolet for its valiant effort in the final game.
"I told our team, I said, 'Hey, we won today, but don't forget those guys over there are a great ball club, and they're our friends. We go to school with them. So when you shake their hands, you congratulate them and you wish them all the best,'" Blumenberg said. "Erik's is a heck of a ball club, and those are some great dads and great coaches that I think, a lot like us, they were here for more than baseball. They just showed incredible sportsmanship."