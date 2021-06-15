Russiaville's all-seasons contracting wins Howard County rookie league tournament

From not winning a game two years ago to winning the Rookie League Tournament Championship, All-Seasons Contracting got the job done at the fitting Championship Park on June 9 over Bill's Lawn Care 12-2.

Wrapping up a joyous season that saw a return to normalcy in 2021 was refreshing, said All-Seasons Head Coach John Crume, and with a special group of coachable kids, he sensed the sky was the limit from the beginning.

"We were an expansion team our first year, so I didn't have anybody. So I drafted a bunch of 6 year olds," Crume said. "I knew we wouldn't be very good our first year, which we weren't, but they worked hard and listened and are a bunch of good kids. I just knew they had a good base of talent and skill; it was just a matter of coaching them and teaching them the game."

This win was special for All-Seasons in many ways, Crume said. Winning the Rookie tournament in Championship Park's first year was something they won't forget soon. For Crume, the most rewarding part was easy to place.

"Just the look on their faces when it clicks and when they're successful, the turnaround with this team also. Our first year we lost every single game. Last year we won the league, and this year we haven't been beat," Crume said.

For Aaron Hyman, assistant athletic director at Kokomo High School, this win marked three generations of winning city tournaments in his family.

Hyman's father, Larry Hyman, won the major city tournament with the Eagles of Northside in 1962. Hyman won his major city tournament with Woody's from Russiaville in 1991. His son, Jack Hyman, just won with All-Seasons last Wednesday.

"That's three generations. I just thought that was kind of neat," Hyman said.