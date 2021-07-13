Russiaville Lions Club wins Babe Ruth Tournament

The Babe Ruth Tournament championship game was a defensive showdown, with both final teams not scoring a single run for most of the game — then the fifth inning happened.

The Russiaville Lions Club team was named champions after defeating Taylor 5-3 on June 30 at the Greentown Babe Ruth field at the fairgrounds. The 12-team tournament included four teams from Russiaville, four from Greentown, three from Kokomo, and one from Taylor. Only two remained, and Lions Club Head Coach Scott Sipes described the moment when the tide turned for the Lions Club.

“Taylor scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth inning, and we answered with all five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Seth Parvin led off with a single to left field, followed by a walk to Corbin Crumley. Later in the inning, Christian White singled to right center to drive in two runs. James Paden then singled, followed by a walk to Ari Leger. Isaac Durham then drove in two runs on a line-drive single to right field. Leger scored the final run on a wild pitch,” Sipes said.

It was a wild ride, Sipes said, and he couldn’t be prouder of his team. From the beginning of the season, Sipes said he knew his team had a pretty good shot. The pitching depth was promising, and the players had played together for years.

Getting back to normal action after a compressed year due to COVID-19 was a relief as well, he said, and the players played with a bit more juice because of it.

The Russiaville Lions Club team is comprised of James Paden, Kole Shock, Christian White, Shane Paulison, Aiden Phillips, Seth Parvin, Lincoln Berry, Isaac Durham, Corbin Crumley, Matthew Sipes, Brandon Griswold, Andrew Ring, and Ari Leger.

On top of the ace pitching, Sipes said his team hit the ball well up and down the lineup all season. As a relatively older team with a lot of 14- and 15-year-olds, on top of them being returning players who had played together for many seasons, experience was on the team’s side, Sipes said.

“We had a lot of experience playing together as a team. We had a lot of fun. The kids were relaxed and really enjoyed it,” Sipes said. “Our Russiaville Babe Ruth program we started back up two years ago. This was our third year playing. We had two teams two years ago and last year, and this year we grew to four teams.”

Sipes said the teams worked together to create a county tournament, something he said hadn’t been done in the previous two years. His team grew up at the right time, Sipes said, considering how young the team was two years prior to the competition.

“Two years ago, we were very young. We had mostly 13-year-olds and a couple of 14- and 15-year-olds. So we took our [losses] the first year, but our kids stayed together and continued to play and get better,” he said. “So I think that was, for me, what was rewarding was to see those kids stick together and grow into better baseball players.”

The lessons learned through losing many games in previous years were fuel for this year’s team to win. Now, the kids have something that they’ll hold onto for the rest of their lives, Sipes said.

Winning a county tournament is a big deal, he added, and this group of kids always will look back fondly on the memories made with each other in summer 2021.

“When I was a kid and played, any time I was part of a team that won anything, those trophies meant a lot to me. I keep those trophies even now and go back and look at them, even from 30 years ago,” he said. “So we did end up getting some trophies for the kids, and we’re going to have an end-of-the-season cookout and give trophies to the team.”

According to Sipes, those trophies will create an impact that will last 30 years. Who knows, maybe one of the players will grow up to coach the next Howard County Babe Ruth League champion.