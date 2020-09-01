Russiaville creates travel-light softball organization

After numbers began to dwindle in the recreational Russiaville softball league due to travel ball organizations, rec league organizers created a less demanding travel league of their own.

Not wanting to create another organization with tournaments every weekend with numerous pitching, hitting, and catching coaches, the Russiaville organizers developed a “travel-light” softball organization called The Wave. This will be the fifth year for the program, which has been successful so far, according to Russiaville Youth League President Adrian Hart.

“We started with 8 and 10U … It’s been pretty successful. Last year we had an 8, a 10, and a 14U. This season we’ll have two 10Us and a 12U,” Hart said.

The Wave organization has a minimum of six tournaments a year with no travel over an hour-and-a-half away. Fees to play are a fourth of the price of regular travel ball organizations with the requirement that the athlete plays during the rec league seasons.

During a standard year, tryouts would be held Aug. 1, and teams would play until July 31 of the following year. This would include a couple of tournaments in the fall, a winter indoor tournament, and a few spring tournaments. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s travel-light season did not go like normal.

“This year, basically our fall one was canceled. I had an indoor tournament, and then COVID shut everything down until June 14. It went from we’re a travel-light program that you play maybe once a month and you practice once a week to we’re going to a tournament every weekend. You could tell the girls were having fun. They were excited. But it’s taxing on the parents and everything,” Hart said.

Several girls from Russiaville’s rec teams and a few coaches have participated in The Wave. Hart said involvement in the program for the players has been crucial in the development of the athletes’ understanding of the game. He said it is noticeable who has participated in the travel-light organization when watching a rec game.

“My daughter has been a part of [The Wave] for two years in 8U. She was what we called a pitcher’s helper. (Last) Monday she got a triple play. The only reason she got a triple play is because she knew exactly what to do with the ball when she got it … I said, ‘Yes, you’re fast. Yes, you can catch a ball. You can throw a ball. But you won that between your ears because you’re intelligent. You knew what you were doing. You knew what was going on and you made the play,’” Hart said.

After witnessing and adopting sanitation and social distancing practices of the travel ball organizations earlier in the summer, Hart said opening the fall rec league in Russiaville went smoother. Already more prepared, league organizers worked hard to enforce proper practices to the coaches and players this fall.

“We have to keep the girls in the stands. We’re not using the dugouts. (We’re) wearing masks in line at the concession stand, in the bathroom, (using) hand sanitizer, no hand-shaking at the end. You wave,” Hart said. “It’s made it a lot easier for us to start up. I think the boys’ side would agree with that as well.”