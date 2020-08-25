Russiaville baseball and Howard County softball leagues kickoff fall seasons

The Russiaville baseball league and Howard County softball league kicked off the fall seasons earlier this month.

Instead of canceling the seasons completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board members and organizers of the leagues postponed the seasons. League presidents Tom Mashino and Jenn Goad hoped athletes and their families would experience as much normalcy as possible during the fall season.

Russiaville baseball

T-ball teams All Season General Contracting and McDonald’s opened the season for Russiaville on Aug. 1.

Under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines, teams could not begin practicing until mid-June. With the original Stage 5 plan to be back on track by July 4, Mashino and other organizers decided August would be a better time to start.

“By the time we got to August, we should have been well into Stage 5, and we just felt that that gave us a good opportunity to play baseball with the least amount of guidelines we have to impose on our players and families at the ballpark,” Mashino said.

So far, the league has not been much different compared to a regular year, according to Mashino, besides having players and fans spread out and social distance as much as possible.

The league had a drop in enrollment in all divisions from T-ball through major league. Around one team per division was lost, but the numbers on the existing teams were decent, which was a better turnout an expected, said Mashino.

“For instance, our major league, we usually have six teams. We now have five. But each team has about 11 players per team. We’re not strapped for players or scrambling to find replacements very often at all,” Mashino said.

Mashino said so far the teams have experienced great weather and have not had to endure much heat compared to the UCT, Greentown, and Taylor Southeast summer leagues.

Currently, the Hollingsworth Lumber and Waddell’s IGA are leading the major league tied at 4-1. Erik’s Chevrolet stands at 4-1 for the minor league and First Farmer’s Bank sits at 2-0 for the rookie league.

Mashino said he and the board were grateful for the decision to postpone the season rather than to cancel it altogether.

“It’s just a really great feeling to be able to sit out there on any given night and just listen to the cheers of the fans watching the games and listen to the kids cheer on their own teams. It just makes you feel really good about the decision we made to postpone as long as possible versus cancel. As a board we’re really happy and pleased with what we’re seeing,” Mashino said.

Howard County softball

Russiaville’s True Realty and Community First started the softball season on Aug. 3.

Organizers began planning for a fall season since May, according to Goad, and never ruled out the possibility of playing in order to provide players and families the full experience of the season.

“We all kind of decided we’re going to go ahead and schedule our season, but if we cannot get the kids practicing by the beginning of May and being able to play by May 15, we have to make the call to shut down. That’s when the conversation began,” Goad said.

Previously, Kokomo, Russiaville, and Greentown all hosted fall ball seasons. However, leagues like Taylor and Northwestern did not field teams but instead encouraged the girls to play on other leagues for the fall season.

Last fall season was used as a training time for the spring season and included a lot of games and instructional activities without keeping score. Since there was no spring season, the idea of having a competitive season in the fall was brought to the table.

“The conversation really did shift into maintaining a competitive fall season so our kids could have as much return to normalcy as we could provide. They’ve been out of school. They’ve been around their family this whole time. They still need that social interaction away from school, away from everything else,” Goad said.

Although teams would not be playing with strictly their own balls, players and spectators still are encouraged to spread out and practice social distancing at games.

Goad thanked league presidents Jennifer Younce, Danny Tate, Chris Walker, Chad Appleton, JR Rogers, Adrian Hart, and Scott Muncie for their hard work at helping coordinate a fall season during difficult times.

“I am very lucky to be working with such an exceptional group of people within this association. All seven of the leagues really put in the time and put in a lot of thought to move this season forward for our families and for the kids … They really did step-up and be conscious about the needs of our families and, again, make sure that we proceed to give these kids as much normalcy as possible in a really turbulent time period,” Goad said.