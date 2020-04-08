Running career over for former Taylor runner

A 2016 graduate of Taylor High School, Cami Hansen faced sudden heartbreak when the news of the COVID-19 pandemic altered her spring semester as a graduate student.

Finishing her undergrad career in three years at Indiana State University left Hansen with a final year of cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track eligibility during the first year of her master’s program. Although she was able to compete in her last season of cross country in the fall, her indoor track season was cut short, and her outdoor track season was stripped away completely.

“I never knew that my indoor race at Eastern Illinois (was going to be my last) … I’m glad my mom and my grandpa and my fiancé got to come watch me. But, that was my last race for college, and I had no idea. I’m glad I got to compete indoor. I think it would’ve been a lot harder if I had been injured during indoor like I had the past three years. If I wouldn’t have been able to compete indoor knowing that cross country was my last time running, I think that would have been even more traumatic,” Hansen said.

However, the NCAA granted a redshirt year for all their current athletes. Due to Hansen’s past injuries during both track seasons, she already was considered a redshirt junior. But with two more years left of graduate school, Hansen said she will not be using her remaining eligibility athletically.

Since receiving the news, she has been doing a lot of self-reflecting. As she’s studying counseling, Hansen said she’s handled her own mental well-being quite well.

“I think the hardest part is being taken out of that consistent daily schedule of going to class, going to practice, having a routine that is typical, kind of going from all of this to not having anything. I’m still training on my own, running, logging miles, knowing that every time I go out the door to run that I’m not running for the Sycamores. It’s kind of different. It’s just for myself now,” Hansen said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Additionally, Hansen is currently a teaching assistant, conducting an undergraduate course. Not only does she have to complete assignments and clinics online, but she also must teach students through a screen.

College students living on campus were forced out almost immediately, but since Hansen’s apartment was off campus, she was permitted to stay, she said.

“We had basically a one-week notice that people had to be moved out. I think it was like a Tuesday where people found out we’re online the rest of this semester. Then people had to move out by that Saturday. It was very abrupt and inconvenient for a lot of the students,” Hansen said.

When asked what she thought the hardest part about experiencing the pandemic was, Hansen said it was the uncertainty and abruptness of the process. She said the best way to get through it was to take it one day at a time.

The shutdown, she said, changed her outlook on life.

“It changes my perspective to enjoy what you do have in the current situation, so really being present in day-to-day life. I practice a lot of mindfulness and being present in the moment. During indoor cross country season this past year, I found myself at times wishing it would either be over or if I could just take a break. Looking back, I wish that I was more present in some of those situations. This pandemic has altered my perception to just live in the moment of just what’s going on today,” Hansen said.

Hansen said she was grateful to the Howard County community and Taylor High School for giving her a platform to pursue her running career collegiately.