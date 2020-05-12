The 2020 River States Conference Men's and Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team features 29 student-athletes this year.
To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
IU Kokomo golf athletes include: Cam Weddell, Cameron Weddell, Riley Tomlinson, Brandi Jones, Brooke Troutman, Mackenzi Crosley, Mattie Tom, and Mikayla Tom.