RSC golf champions of character teams

Middletown, Ohio -- The River States Conference announced the 2020 RSC Men's Golf Champions of Character Team.

The team recognizes one member from each RSC school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership, and sportsmanship.

Honorees were nominated by their head coach for exemplifying these character traits.

IU Kokomo senior Cam Weddell was named to the RSC's 2020 golf champions of character team earlier this month.

Middletown, Ohio -- The River States Conference announced the 2020 RSC Women's Golf Champions of Character Team.

IU Kokomo junior Brandi Jones was named to the RSC's 2020 golf champions of character team earlier this month.