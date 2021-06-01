Rocchio's continues to sponsor team long after business closed in 1998

According to Kathy Rocchio, three titans of youth baseball have dominated the area for decades: Jim Kimener, Bob Stephenson, and her late husband Frank Rocchio.

When the Rocchio family business, Rocchio World of Sports, closed in 1998, Frank was adamant about continuing to sponsor the team for the kids, Rocchio said, and to this day the Rocchio's team can be seen winning at Championship Park.

"When Frank quit being president (of the Southside League) we still sponsored a team, and then when the business closed, he didn't want Southside to be down there without Rocchio's. He said, 'There should always be Rocchio’s,'" she said.

Frank was president of the league from 1979 to 2003 before he stepped away from the position, but his spirit for the youth leagues never dwindled, she said. Frank also served as Howard County Babe Ruth Commissioner and later State Commissioner of Cal Ripken, according to a previous Perspective article.

He later was inducted into the Northern Indiana Youth Baseball Hall of Fame.

Frank passed from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, on Thanksgiving morning, 2015.

Rocchio said she still feels a deep connection to the team.

"Of course our son played down [at Southside], and then, of course, Frank was down there for many years," she said. "And he got to know everybody, and I did, too. It was just something that was close to his heart, and I felt the same way, too."

The rich tradition of youth baseball in the area runs deep, she said. The city and county leagues were always a place of inclusion for players, both experienced and talented competitors and kids who never had played before.

She hopes the addition of Championship Park will keep the close-knit communal feel the older city league fields had for so many years.

"The coaches and everybody down there did such a great job. They were there for the kids. Frank said one of the things that made his job so much easier was those guys," Rocchio said. " … The coaches and even the umpires, the groundskeepers ... they all really cared about the kids."