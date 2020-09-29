River States Conference updates spectator policy

The River States Conference has updated its spectator policy, and the new policy generally includes the allowance of up to two family members and limited capacity, though each campus in the conference has its own independent plan.

The RSC also has implemented a daily health screening process for student-athletes. Student-athletes will be tested prior to leaving their home school and once more prior to the contest. Any failed screenings result in cancelation of the event.

The RSC Council of Presidents unanimously approved a motion on Sept.16 to require masks to be worn at all indoor conference events. IU Kokomo Athletic Director Greg Cooper said although the IU campuses in the conference do their best to work together, a number of factors are in play..

“We do work closely together in a lot of ways and collaborate as much as possible. Based on each campus' sports sponsorship, facility situation, and local COVID and health department guidance, we each developed spectator policies that worked for our campuses,” Cooper said. “They are all subject to change based on how the numbers are changing in our areas. We hope things improve, and we are able to allow more spectators in to experience the high-quality teams we have at IU Kokomo.”

The IU Kokomo plan is as follows:

● Volleyball will allow two people per player or coach only from the home team. No spectators or parents from visiting teams are allowed.

● Spectators are not being screened for entry.

● The gym is being limited to 50 persons using social distancing guidelines in accordance with local health authorities. Spectators are required to leave the gymnasium immediately following the match.

● Masks are required by the RSC.

● Soccer will allow two people per player or coach from either team when identified and sent in advance of the contest.

For contrast, the IU Southeast plan is more specific and strict, with some key differences being ID’s screened for family members and fans being checked in prior to contests.

“As stated previously, our original spectator policy pertained to the beginning of volleyball season,” IU Southeast Athletic Director Joe Glover said. “Our student-athletes’ health and safety is our top priority, and we wanted to use the first volleyball contest to ensure our policies and game-day procedures were effective before allowing fans into our building.”

Glover said the first match was a success in terms of on the court and the mitigation and safety measures, and he looks forward to seeing more fans in the future.

Carlow and IU East announced no spectators will be allowed at their soccer or volleyball events.

Before going to support your team this weekend, check the complete updated RSC spectator policy listed at riverstatesconference.com