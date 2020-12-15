River States Conference moves to division-only conference schedule starting Jan. 5

The River States Conference is announcing an adjustment to the RSC men's and women's basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 season.

The RSC Administrative Council has approved a double round robin, divisional-only conference schedule beginning Jan. 5, 2021.

The change has been implemented due to COVID-19, which already has made an impact to the conference schedule in November and December. Most conference matchups have been postponed so far this season with little time for make-up dates in January and February.

The divisional-only conference schedule will last for seven weeks from Tuesday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Feb. 20. All RSC schools will play a home-and-home series versus each of its divisional opponents. That will result in RSC West Division teams playing a 12-game conference schedule this year and RSC East Division teams playing a 10-game conference schedule for 2020-21.Traditionally, schools played one conference game versus each team in the other division. Those conference games are canceled this year. Schools may opt to play across the divisions, but those games will be non-conference contests.

Schools also have the freedom to move their weekday games to another day of the week if both schools agree, although a Tuesday-Saturday format is the baseline. Additionally, schools may opt to split the men's and women's games on a given date — with the men at home and the women away or vice versa— to eliminate doubleheaders and thus reduce capacity at venues.

Colie Shelwick and Eric Echelbarger, head coaches of IU Kokomo women's basketball and men's basketball team, respectively, weighed in on the change.

"The conference change was a surprise. We had different post-season rules in play for the women's side, and with the new schedule, that got wiped away. It also hurt a bit because with the changes we will only have played four games to prepare for the season," she said. "Lots of practice and no games — that's hard on our players. The great thing is our ladies have had a great spirit this year with all the changes, and I know they will be ready when conference starts. They just want to play."

Echelbarger had a different opinion.

"The RSC did not have a choice but to reduce the schedule in hopes of getting all division games played. This was not a surprising move by our league and something that I expected would happen once we hit the current COVID surge. For our team, it is key that we focus on one game at a time and not get caught up in the constant changing variables that we do not control. Obviously that is easier said than done in this difficult pandemic season," he said.

The RSC Men's & Women's Basketball Championships are scheduled for Feb. 24 through March 2.

Stay up to date on the RSC member institution athletic websites.