Richardson, Weiler power Cougars to doubleheader split on Saturday

Santa Barbara, Calif. – IU Kokomo Baseball showed resilience in Saturday's doubleheader against No. 15 Westmont College at Russell Carr Field. The Cougars dropped game one to the Warriors 13-1, but bounced back in the second to take a thrilling 2-1 victory to close out the weekend with a 2-2 record.
GAME ONE: L, 13-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Cougars continued with their hot starts in the first inning after senior Austin Weiler's sacrifice fly brought in sophomore Mark Goudy for a 1-0 lead. Westmont quickly took the lead in the second inning with two runs to put the score at 2-1. The Warriors continued with their dominant offense to take an eight-run advantage at the end of the fifth inning. Junior Eston Stull suffered his first loss of the season allowing four hits and punching out six Westmont hitters. The Warriors tacked on four more runs in the six to defeat IU Kokomo 13-1.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Mark Goudy tallied two hits for the Cougars, also being the only player to cross the plate for IU Kokomo's single run.
- Riley Garczynski recorded two hits and his third double of the season.
- Austin Weiler registered one hit for the Cougars, while driving in Mark Goudy for the lone run of the game.
GAME TWO: W, 2-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Westmont came out with an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but junior Noah Richardson would lead the charge for IU Kokomo to keep them at bay for the next six innings. Richardson would only give up two hits, while the Cougar defense executed several crucial plays to turn in their first errorless game of the season. IU Kokomo would also execute on offense with freshman Jarod Gillespie leading off the fifth inning with a single to left field, followed by fellow freshman Thomas Obergfell with his first career hit to set up freshman Drew Barber to drive in the tying run. Senior Austin Weiler would solidify the Cougar win with his first home run of the season for a 2-1 victory over the Warriors.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Noah Richardson tossed a complete game surrendering two Westmont hits to record his first win of the season. He threw seven innings, striking out two batters, and only allowed one earned run.
- Austin Weiler locked in two hits for IU Kokomo, including a game-winning solo homerun in the top of the six to put the Cougars ahead 2-1.
- Drew Barber had one hit and drove in the game-tying run in the top of the fifth inning to even the score 1-1.
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will continue on the road with its next competition in Marshall, Mo. to face off against Dordt University on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
