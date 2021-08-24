Returning NAIA All-American Erinn Adam Previews IUK volleyball

The IU Kokomo Cougars were on a roll last season, sweeping the River States Conference - while wearing masks through all competitions and practices - and notching the team’s first ever national ranking.

Now, the team will try to top last season. Returning NAIA All-American Erinn Adam is back for her fifth year, using her extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and said although it’s a tall task to try and beat last year’s result, the Cougars have the talent to do it all over again.

“Next on the goal list is to get us back to Iowa. Each year, we’ve kind of grown our program a little bit by, you know, getting to nationals. And then we won a set my first time at nationals. And then last year we won our first game at nationals,” Adam said. “This year, I really want us to push this season. Before my final year here, I really want to see this program succeed and get those big things because [Coach Heather Hayes] deserves a championship, and I need to know that all these girls behind me are going to do whatever it takes to get her one.”

Last year, the Cougars made it to the NAIA National Championship pool for the second straight year and finished its season with a national Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history, along with posting two NAIA All-Americans (Adam and senior Lizzie Sokeland).

The Cougars ended the season 24-6, with no shortage of trophies to take home. In the historic year, senior Macee Rudy became the program’s all-time dig holder. Adam was the River States Conference Player of the Year.

On Feb. 3, the NAIA announced IU Kokomo was ranked No. 21, the highest rank in the school’s history, in the Top 25 Coaches Poll. Lorelei Porter, Macee Rudy, Erinn Adam, Lizzie Sokeland, and Kaley Lyons were named to the RSC all-conference first team, and Sidney Gerig was named to the all-conference second team.

Assistant Coach Matt Fishman was named the RSC Assistant Coach of the Year also. Following the national tournament, Rudy was named the NAIA Midcentral Region Defender of the Year, while also named to the NAIA All-Region First Team with Porter, Adam, and Sokeland.

All the seniors, minus Adam in her fifth year, will be leaving the team. But there’s plenty of young talent to step in, Adam said.

“Definitely a championship is on our mind. Last year, we worked on us as a team and we played those higher-ranked teams, and we saw that, hey, we can actually stand with these teams. So I think everyone, underclassmen and upperclassmen coming back this season, we are ready to work our butts off and show who IUK really is,” Adam said.

The Cougars are the unanimous favorite in the RSC, receiving 144 first-place votes in the preseason coaches poll. Below is a list of the top 10 in the conference:

1. IU Kokomo - 144

2. IU East - 133

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

3. Midway - 118

4. IU Southeast - 110

5. WVU Tech - 94

6. Rio Grande -92

7. Point Park - 72

8. Brescia - 64

9. St. Mary of the

Woods - 47

10. Ohio Christian - 41

Adam said she owes everything to IUK, and is happy she can come back for her fifth year to keep playing the sport she loves at the school she loves. She’s never had more fun, she said, and Hayes has been instrumental in developing Adam as a volleyball player.

“When I was younger, I wanted to play college volleyball, but growing up I was like, ‘That just might not be it for me,’” Adam said. “It was funny because in my freshman year of high school, I didn’t make our volleyball team. I was the manager. And just getting to the point where I’m at now, it’s honestly unreal. IUK means so much to me. It is home for me. It is the place that gave me my name. It is the place that gave me a reason to be a volleyball player and gave me a purpose. I owe my whole entire life to IUK. I love it there so much, and I couldn’t have done anything without Coach Hayes giving me the opportunity.”

Following her final season, Adam wants to pursue the IUK master’s program in mental health counseling. She is done in December, she explained, but she doesn’t want to leave. The Cougars hope to send Adam off with a bang in her final season, and a championship is in the Cougars’ sights.

The Cougars open the season on Friday, Aug. 27, at Marion University. For more news, the IUK volleyball schedule, roster, and more, visit https://iukcougars.com/sports/vball.