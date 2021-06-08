Remembering Kokomo basketball titan Norm Hankins

On Memorial Day, Kokomo lost one of its longest-standing legends and one who helped shaped what success looked like on the basketball court in the area for generations.

Norm Hankins, 98, died on May 31 in Gulf Shores, Ala., and he left behind a storied history. Long before Kokomo was a high school basketball city of champions, Hankins helped lead the Wildkats to a final four appearance in 1941 and made the all-tournament first team.

“He was a trailblazer, and then his college career really took off,” said Dirk Hankins, Hankins’ son.

But there were a few bumps in the road before Hankins would become the nation’s collegiate leading scorer. Hankins signed with Indiana University upon graduating, but then-coach Branch McCracken wanted to redshirt him, where Hankins would take a year to mature and grow before playing.

In December, Pearl Harbor happened, throwing a wrench in Hankins’ college plans. Fortunately, another school, Lawrence Tech just outside of Detroit, was interested in Hankins also.

“His college coach at Lawrence Tech was able to say, ‘I can get you into this prestigious Navy V-12 program.’ As people got drafted, they went into this V-12 program to be pilots,” Dirk said.

But the program didn’t begin right away. After graduating from Kokomo High School in summer 1941, Hankins waited until the 1942-43 season to play his freshman year at Lawrence Tech while he awaited the draft. When he learned of the V-12 program at Lawrence Tech, he promptly committed to the school.

During his freshman campaign, Hankins averaged 14 points per game, and “Kids from Kokomo” was a nickname given to Hankins and former Kokomo players Carl Campbell and Chet Gabriel, who lit up the nets for Lawrence Tech during that 1942-43 season.

It was after his first year in college when Hankins was admitted into the V-12 program and the Navy. During that time, he continued to go to school and train to be a pilot. The V-12 program didn’t ship Hankins out of the country. In fact, he was able to stick around the Midwest as he was assigned by the Navy to different schools to continue his education.

Long story short, Hankins’ hiatus from basketball ended when he was discharged in 1946, some months after the war ended. He returned to Lawrence Tech in the fall of 1946 and played his sophomore season, where he averaged 16.7 points and emerged as an All-American candidate. Lawrence Tech Coach Don Ridler said in the Detroit Free Press in 1947 that Hankins was one of the best players in the country.

“Last season I saw the best college players in Madison Square Garden, Chicago, Buffalo, and elsewhere. If there is a better college player than Hankins in the nation, I would like to see him,” Ridler said in the article.

Hankins returned his junior year and led the nation in scoring with 22.5 points per game in the 1947-48 season. He was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention in 1948. During his senior season, Hankins returned to average 16 points per game. In 102 games, Hankins racked up 1,685 points for Lawrence Tech.

In 1966, Hankins was elected to the Indiana Basketball Silver Anniversary Team before finally being inducted into the Lawrence Tech Blue Devils Hall of Fame in 2012. Hankins’ number 4 was the first number retired by the school.

“His legacy became very apparent to me from other parents and coaches that I had coming up. And then dad had some memorabilia at home, and as I got older, I got more involved in kind of studying his records. He didn’t like a lot of attention. He had a lot of opportunities to be inducted into, for example, the Howard County Hall of Fame. He just didn’t want that type of attention. That was just the type of person that he was,” Dirk said.

But it wasn’t just basketball Hankins enjoyed. He was one of the first men to coach the Kokomo little league baseball teams during the mid-50s, Dirk said. He coached in the Northside league until Dirk was 12 in 1966, he said.

And, as an avid golfer, Hankins was seen at the American Legion Golf Course through even his 96th year. He had four career hole-in-ones.

“He’s just a guy that stayed so very active in athletics, and he kept himself in incredible health through his athletics,” Dirk said. “I think that led to his longevity in living so healthy and being able to play golf, you know, four or five times a week as a 96-year-old.”

Hankins will be missed in old Indiana basketball courts, on the course of the American Legion Golf Course, and through the halls of the Don Ridler Field House at Lawrence Tech University just outside Detroit.

But one city gets to claim him, and that’s Kokomo. His legend will live on through the memories of the Kokomo faithful, and Hankins is another resounding example of success coming from right here in Howard County.