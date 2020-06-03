Throughout the 16 years Haworth High School stood, the Huskies held a successful baseball program, as remembered by a former player and coach.

The Huskies won sectionals in 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1980, and 1983. Additionally, Haworth won regionals in 1970, 1971, 1974, and 1978. Finally, the Huskies won the semi-states and made state finals appearances in 1970 and 1978.

Steve Broo, a right-handed pitcher for the Huskies from 1969 to 1971, reminisced on the many afternoons he spent with his teammates at Highland Park. During the 1970 season, the team made a state finals appearance, and he remembered how many boys the following year wanted a chance to play for Haworth.

“That was the good old days back then, actually. I’m telling you. It really was,” Broo said. “In 1970, we went to the final four in baseball, down at Bush Stadium (Victory Field) then. The following year, my senior year, we literally had 149 kids … the number that I remember go out for baseball. They kept 15 for the freshman team, 15 JV, and 15 varsity. They kept 45 kids and cut 104 kids.”

During the 1970 team’s final four appearance, the Huskies were defeated by Evansville Memorial 1-0 in the first round. Although the game was low-scoring, Broo said it was an intense one with teammate Brad Barber as pitcher.

“I think he only gave up one or two hits, incredible, incredible ball game, just happened to come up on the short end of that. It was quite a year,” Broo said.

Broo remembered playing the school’s biggest rival, the Kokomo Wildcats, twice in 1971 at the Huskies’ home field. According to him, between 1,800 and 2,000 people came to watch both big inner-city rivalry games. Broo said it’s hard to find that kind of interest from the community nowadays.

“You pick any school around, and there’s not 1,800 people that shows up for games all season long. That was just two games,” Broo said. “That was the era. Baseball was really, really big. It was great.

“It was a golden age for baseball. It was a wonderful time down at Highland Park. It was just incredible, the interest, even though baseball is considered a minor sport along with swimming and track. But it was just incredible … I was really, really fortunate and lucky to be a part of it.”

Broo said he had a great coach in Keith Slaughter, who both became a “dear friend.”

During the Huskies’ other state finals appearance in 1978, Haworth faced Evansville Memorial again, falling short to the Tigers for the second time. However, on Evansville’s 1978 team, the Tigers featured the famous Don Mattingly, who later went on to play first base for the New York Yankees.

Masariu, who had been an assistant coach for the Huskies since 1976, took over as head coach after Slaughter retired in 1980. He remembered one particular game at Highland Park during his first year as head coach against Logansport, who was ranked number one in the preseason at the time.

One of Masariu’s former players, Rob Baker, who later was drafted by the Detroit Tigers, was mad at him, according to Masariu, because Baker thought the team hadn’t seen enough live pitching in the preseason.

However, the Huskies hit five homeruns that day, defeating the Berries 12-0. Jeff Barton, a catcher for the Huskies, hit three homeruns, making the score 9-0 in the fifth inning before Baker came up to bat.

“Rob Baker comes up to bat. And he calls [timeout] and walks down where I’m coaching, and he says something about, ‘Coach, you just want to go home?’ And I said, ‘Let’s take one deep and go home.’ So he gets in the batter’s box. He’s left-handed, a short, right-field … at Highland. He hits a three-run homer. Game’s over, 12-0. We win,” Masariu said.

The following game, the Huskies played Muncie Central. After hitting another homerun, Barton was four for four in the spring of 1980, earning a spot in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”

Although primarily the Huskies’ catcher, Barton always wanted to pitch, according to Masariu. After Barton got his chance to pitch against Kokomo, he earned Haworth the win. Later, Barton pitched in regionals, punching the Huskies’ ticket to the next round.

“I actually pitched him in the regional, first game of the regional because I knew the other team wouldn’t be suspecting him. We won that game and then had to go home on Saturday because it rained, had to come back on Monday, and we were flatter than a pancake and didn’t play well and got beat,” Masariu said.

From 1969 to 1984, Haworth graduated numerous baseball players who later went on to play collegiate and professional sports.