Reintroducing the Kokomo Jackrabbits

Take me out to the ballgame! The Kokomo Jackrabbits returned to action with a close 3-2 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Memorial Day after a yearlong layoff due to the pandemic, but baseball is back.

Players, coaches, and fans alike were excited to watch some high-level baseball again as sports all over the country return to action. Due to the nature of the Northwoods League, a brand-new Jackrabbits team was introduced Monday night but with no shortage of local names decorating the 2021 roster.

One of those local names was Kyle Wade, a former Kokomo High School baseball star and Purdue University junior pitcher.

“I’m really excited to be back home and have my family be able to come see me play, and then people I grew up playing in front of will be able to come watch me whenever being at home,” said Wade. “I’m just really excited to be home and see my friends and family more but also fill up the stands with people who have watched me play since I was 10 years old.”

Other locals include Kokomo’s own Connor Linn and IU Kokomo’s Brandon Clarke, Max McKee, and Eston Stull.

The Jackrabbits, in a way, got a total makeover this season. With a new general manager in Michael Lieberman, who has spent 12 seasons as a GM in summer baseball and won four league championships, expectations have risen for a Jackrabbits team that finished 29-42 in 2019 and was the third-worst in the league.

Jackrabbits Manager Hayden Carter said he expects more production from the team this year, and with a more solidified roster full of talent, the team is ready to make a splash in the Northwoods League and compete in the standings.

“This year there’s a lot more confidence that guys are going to come in here and produce. I think that first year I was here in 2019, we had a lot of guys who either had very little college experience or guys that were not as successful at whatever school they were coming from. So there was a lot of hoping that guys would come in and produce and kind of flip a switch, whereas this year we’re getting a lot more proven guys who have had success,” Carter said.

In 2019, the Jackrabbits were one of the worst offensive teams in the league, Carter said, so upgrading firepower was a big point of emphasis in building this year’s squad.

Pitching was always a bright spot for the team, he said, and he expects no drop-off this year in that regard, but scoring more runs and getting more hits is where he expects the team to improve.

Navigating a tentative roster throughout the summer is crucial, Carter said. It’s important to make sure the roster is loaded, so if guys get injured and go home earlier than expected, there’s another guy ready to step in and produce.

That’s an area that hurt the team in 2019, he said. By the end of the season, the roster was depleted as the Jackrabbits limped to the finish line of the season. This year, Carter said the depth and talent of the roster won’t allow that to happen.

“The biggest thing that we’re focused on is making sure that each guy that comes into the clubhouse, they leave a better baseball player,” Carter said. “We’re just going to try and develop guys as best we can during their time in Kokomo, whether it’s for two weeks, two months, or the entire summer.”

Lieberman is aware of the Jackrabbits’ results in 2019 and said new energy will radiate from the ballpark and throughout the stands. He knows Kokomo loves its sports and said he wants to make sure each fan is getting what they pay for.

“We will compete. There is nothing more frustrating to a fan than seeing a team that goes out there and doesn’t seem to give it all. It’s even more frustrating when that team or those players have the talent to do more,” Lieberman said. “I think in a city like Kokomo, we want our teams to go out there and leave it all on the field, and that’s what you’re going to see out of a Jackrabbits team. Yes, we want to win every game … And always remember one thing: if not for the fans, the players, they’re not there.”

The Jackrabbits 2021 promotional schedule brings Thirsty Thursdays, fireworks nights, and $2 Tuesdays, as well as other specials like Father’s Day and Bark in the Park where fans can bring their dogs to a game.

With 35 home games, there’s no shortage of opportunities to catch all the fun. The Jackrabbits home opener kicks off June 2 at 6:30 p.m. against the Battle Creek Bombers.