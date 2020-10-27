An often overlooked facet in the world of sports is the integral and often thankless job of officiating, and this year proved vastly different for those in the profession amid changes and new regulations due to COVID-19.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) generally licenses “around 6,500” officials a year, according to Assistant Commissioner Sandra Walter, and numbers dropped slightly this year. However, the overwhelming feeling was that the officials wanted to play as much as the kids did.

“We had many officials calling and emailing to say, ‘Look I’m ready to go. I want these kids to play. I think it’s best for their emotional and physical well-being.’ And to be quite honest with you, many of them said, ‘It’s good for my emotional and physical well-being as an official,’” she said.

At the forefront of the IHSAA’s collective mind, Walter said, was ensuring the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, patrons, and officials before any contest was ready to be held. She mentioned the level of difficulty schools have to put on any athletic events at all and how straining it can be in an unusual season, especially.

“We talk to our officials about communication with our schools. Our schools have a lot going on right now,” Walter said. “They’re preselling every single ticket from every single event, from the freshman level to the varsity level, and that’s exhausting.”

On top of the administrative work, there was contact tracing. Students who were around others with the virus were quarantined for 14 days, and athletic directors began to wonder whether they had enough players to build a team. Walter said simply, it’s a lot.

“So we talk to our officials about being empathetic toward that workload for athletic directors,” she said.

The IHSAA is running at roughly two to three percent below the number of officials in a regular academic year, which Walter said was just a fraction below normal for the state and slightly better than the average in the country.

She commended officials in Indiana for still stepping up and wanting to help give the kids a chance to compete.

“Save one or two rare instances this fall, our officials said, ‘You tell me what you need me to do in order to keep your kids safe and hold your contest, and I’ll abide,’” she said. “When we move indoors, I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that we’re going to have to be even more conscientious of what we’re doing. And so, if we want to continue to play and if our officials want to continue to officiate, we’ve got to abide by the protocols in place, and they’ve been very receptive of that.”

The game-day experience for basketball will look everything but normal, with the now-familiar face masks, expected distancing, and lack of packed-house crowds. Walter expressed some concern with cases rising before winter has hit but stressed that if everyone follows the agreed-upon protocols there shouldn’t be many problems. Flexibility will be key.

A difference worth noting for newer referees, say in their first varsity season, will be the double-edged sword of no sold-out gyms. As basketball is Indiana’s favorite child, packed houses in rivalry games are relished. The crowd may be less intimidating for newer referees, but they’ll miss out on the full experience. Walter said, regardless, they’re eager to get back in the gym.

“They’ve put themselves in a potentially at-risk position as well, but they’re willing because they understand the need for what we’re trying to do at this level,” Walter said. “And it’s not about winning a basketball game or a swim event. It’s about getting these kids back into an emotional, structured environment that is desperately needed and keeping them there.”