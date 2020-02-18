Recap: Basketball Day Indiana 2020

Memorial Gym hosted Basketball Day Indiana 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 8, and Kokomo and Northwestern participated in the historical event.
Both teams pulled through triumphantly by margins. Kokomo pulled out of a double-digit deficit late in the second half to win by five points, and Northwestern scored its most amount of points in the fourth quarter to win by three points.
Kokomo
The Wildkats tipped off the first game of Basketball Day against Tipton. Kokomo ended the first quarter down by seven points, with the Blue Devils leading with 15. By halftime, the score was closer with Kokomo still behind at 25-30. Wildkats started to fall behind even more in the third quarter, with the Blue Devils scoring 26 points, making the score 41-56 going into the fourth quarter.
The beginning of the fourth quarter saw the game’s biggest deficit with 18 points, the Wildkats still trailing 41-59. According to Kokomo Head Coach Bob Wonnell, most losing teams in a situation like this late in the game would just accept the defeat as “it just wasn’t our day.” But, not the Wildkats on a special day in Memorial Gym.
“I think our kids showed a lot of resiliency, showed a lot of toughness. I think, to be honest with you, we are capable being that team that you saw during that run a lot more often if we were able to focus on playing for the right things. I think as you saw that run, everybody contributed. Everybody was excited for everybody. It wasn’t a case where somebody had to say, ‘I’m the dominant figure.’ We were a collection of five hitting on all cylinders, playing for Kokomo High School,” Wonnell said.
The Wildkats went on the longest run of the game for the remainder of the last quarter with a comeback of 25 points. Tipton only added five more points to its score, which concluded the matchup with the final score of 66-61.
Wonnell said it was a great opportunity and experience for the student athletes to participate in Basketball Day, especially with the fun, intense atmosphere that filled Memorial Gym.
Northwestern
Northwestern tipped off the second game of Basketball Day against Peru. The first quarter saw neck-and-neck scoring with Northwestern ahead at 14-12. Peru crept up 12 points in the second quarter, creating the largest lead in the game by six points at 18-24 at the half.
By the second half, Northwestern made a comeback on the game. At end of the third quarter, Northwestern scored 12 points, and Peru added six, tying the score 30-30.
“It’s a little unique playing in the afternoon. So, I thought we came out a little flat in the game, but some of that was probably due to the hype as well of the game, just the surroundings of the game. But we didn’t come out with the same focus that we needed to do to have success as what we typically do. It caused some problems. We went into halftime six points down, and I think that was due to lack of execution. But once we settled down and started to play the way we needed to play, then we were able to have some successes as the game went along,” said Head Coach Jim Gish.
Northwestern scored 18 points in the fourth quarter with Peru scoring 15, ending the game with a final score of 48-45.
According to Gish, it was a physical game between the two teams, and once Northwestern understood the physicality to execute on the court, he was impressed with the team’s growth. He said this was not a game Northwestern would have won earlier in season, so he was proud of the improvement shown during that game.
Gish added that Basketball Day was a unique experience for the team and Kokomo community.
Other games
The two other games of the day were Crisupus Attucks versus Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 71-57, and Fishers versus Westfield, 45-40.
The Pacers began and concluded the celebration of Basketball Day, starting with its home game against Toronto on Friday night and New Orleans on Saturday night. The Pacers hosted a “Hickory Night,” commemorating the “Hickory” film that took place in Indiana, during the weekend by wearing Hickory jerseys and recognizing legendary coaches Bob Knight of IU and Gene Keady of Purdue during a special halftime ceremony.
Every high school that hosted a home game during the Basketball Day weekend received a Basketball Day flag. FOX Sports Indiana provided reports throughout the day on the IHSAA girls’ sectional tournament games.
The event was produced and televised by FOX Sports Indiana, as well as produced by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and the IHSAA.