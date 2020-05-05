Promising season cut short for Team 3

While IU Kokomo Baseball currently would be in post-season play, the Cougars had its season cut short right as they were hitting their stride with a record of 12-10, 6-1 RSC and three wins against top 25 programs in the country.
"The season being shortened doesn't take away from the accomplishments of Team 3. This group accomplished so many great things both on and off the field. From day one of the fall, it was apparent that this group was committed to our program and our process. This group was committed to leaving a legacy and to making the most of each day. I am proud of their accomplishments in the community, in the classroom, and on the field. We challenge our players to compete in all areas of building a program and this group accepted that challenge and ran with it," said Head Coach Matt Howard.
"We had some impressive wins in short season. We had some impressive performances in a short season, and most of all we made a lot of memories together in a short season. We are all excited to build on what Team 3 established as our new culture and to be even better moving forward. We have everyone back from Team 3, and we have added a very competitive recruiting class. We will have our most talented team, and I believe we will continue to have a highly-motivated and selfless team as well. Our guys will be ready to get back to work in the fall. Team 4 is coming, and I believe the best is yet to come for IUK Baseball."
2019-20 Team Highlights
- Started the season 12-10, 6-1 RSC
- Including three wins against top 25 ranked opponents
- Two weekend sweeps against Truett-McConnell & Ohio Christian
- Fielded .976 for fifth-best in the country
- Received votes for top 25 programs in the country
- Highest Fall GPA in program history
2019-20 Individual Highlights
- RSC Pitcher of the Week: Renton Poole
- Austin Weiler: .405 avg/.439 obp/.716 slg – 6 2B's, 5 HR's, 16 RBI's
- Noah Hurlock: .344 avg/.440 obp/.547 slg - 4 2B's, 3 HR's, 19 RBI's
- Jared Heard: .343 avg/.452 obp/.614 slg – 6 2B's, 3 HR's, 15 RBI's
- Max Mckee: 16.1 IP/16 H/21 K – 2.76 ERA/.258 OPP. BA
- Renton Poole: 13.0 IP/11 H/14 K – 2.77 ERA/.229 OPP. BA
- Owen Callaghan 34.1 IP/25 H/40 K – 3.41 ERA/.217 OPP. BA