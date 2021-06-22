Professional women's basketball team coming to Kokomo

Professional sports teams continue to sprout up in Kokomo, and now the city will have its first and only pro women's team kicking off in 2022.

The Kokomo Magic will be one of up to 10 teams in the National Women's Basketball League (NWBL), and although the league is in the very early stages of development, Shawn Smith, director of league operations, said he's excited to bring another exciting team to a town that loves its sports.

"We will have two different conferences. We'll have the north and the south, and Kokomo can expect some good basketball," Smith said.

The players will be paid, but the amounts still are being worked out, he said. The league will debut in May 2022 and run from May to August in a 16-game schedule. The league has teams in cities like Emporia, Kan., Nashville, Tenn., and will expand to Kentucky, South Dakota, and North Dakota in 2022.

The top six teams will make it into the playoffs. The players include high-level college athletes both in and out of college, Smith said, and insisted the level of play will match the energy level the Kokomo BobKats have brought to the area. The BobKats were in part why the league believed Kokomo would be a good market, he said.

"I always say, 'Move over guys. It's time for the ladies to help take the court too,'" Smith said. "It's a good opportunity right now to put something together and get something on the court for next year."

Smith said league officials have emailed a few different gyms in the area, including Memorial Gym, to host the team when it's in town. Tryouts will begin in October or November, he said, and the excitement is building for the NWBL.

"I think there's going to be some good energy to show off the jerseys, show off what we've got merchandise-wise. I think fans are going to love our product, and they're going to come to our games. The best part about the BobKats is they'll play around the same time. So we can maybe play in the afternoon, and they can play later on. That way fans will get more bang for their buck," Smith said.

With the additions of the Kokomo Jackrabbits, Kokomo BobKats, and now the Kokomo Magic coming on board, Kokomo is growing its professional sports teams and has no shortage of options for locals to see high-quality action year-round.