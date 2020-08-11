Professional minor league basketball team comes to Kokomo

Kokomo soon will become home to a men's professional basketball team from The Basketball League (TBL).
TBL was founded in 2017 and currently consists of 18 teams across the United States, including two Indiana teams, the Indy Express (Indianapolis) and Anderson Aces (Anderson).
The league has been dedicated to community involvement, presenting a quality level of basketball to fans, and providing players with educational opportunities while having an opportunity to make a living playing a sport they love.
With five teams already located in the Midwest, TBL President David Magley said the Kokomo team will be a great addition to the league as the city has seen success with the Kokomo Jackrabbits college summer baseball league.
"Kokomo is just a natural fit with having a team in Anderson and Indy," Magley said. "I understand that [Kokomo's] summer baseball team does well ... [TBL is] a good level of basketball. It’s not the NBA, but it’s awfully entertaining. And we’re a little bit more engaged in the community."
The team will tip-off its first season in March 2021.
An official announcement will be released later this month.