PREVIEW: Howard County girls’ sectionals

The five Howard County schools are gearing up for the upcoming rounds of sectional games this week.
Here's a look at what's expected for each school.
Eastern
With a 13-9 regular season, the Lady Comets will be facing a 16-8 Bellmont team at Mississinewa on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., for the sectional semi-final round.
The other schools in the Class 3A sectional tournament, including Mississinewa, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Norwell, Heritage, and Oak Hill, all will be tough competition for Eastern, according to Head Coach Andy Steele.
“We have to challenge ourselves to not back down and take it to them. We need to go out there and play our game. We have to make sure we are doing the non-stat stuffers like blocking out, diving on the floor, solid defense if we are going to be successful,” Steele said.
Additionally, Steele said he is satisfied with the progression the team has shown during the regular season. The seniors stepped up to carry a winning season as well as help the underclassmen become better athletes and people, he said. Steele said he was proud of his team for performing well on the court, getting good grades, raising money for a family from Shenandoah, helping provide an elementary student with a nice Christmas, and raising money for cancer research.
Kokomo
The Lady Kats ended its regular season with a 4-18 overall record and will be competing with Lafayette Jefferson (4-17) at Logansport on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
A North Central Conference rival, Kokomo defeated the Lady Bronchos earlier in the season, 66-50. Head Coach Tod Windlan was hopeful the team would bring home the “W” at the end of the night.
“I think it’s a really important game for our program and that we haven’t won a sectional game in a long time. Just getting the kids in that environment and hopefully coming out with a win will be big for our program. So, it’s a really big game for us,” Windlan said.
Other teams included in the Class 4A sectional are county-rival Northwestern, Marion, Logansport, McCutcheon, and Harrison. Windlan said the sectional games will be very competitive with all of the talent-filled teams in the bracket.
Additionally, Windlan was pleased with the progress the team was able to make in the regular season by remaining healthy and playing together as a team during his first year in the Lady Kats program.
Northwestern
The Lady Tigers went undefeated in the regular season, winning 23 straight games, and will go head-to-head with Logansport (6-18) at the Berry Bowl on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.
Northwestern crushed the Lady Berries early last month during regular season with a final score of 79-27. The Lady Tigers also faced two of the other schools in the Class 4A sectional tournament, including Lafayette Jefferson (70-15) and Harrison (73-28). The remaining schools in the bracket include Kokomo, Marion, and McCutcheon.
After winning the state title in the Class 3A championship for the second year in a row, Northwestern moved up to Class 4A for the post-season.
“We are excited for the opportunity to compete in the 4A tournament this season. We are familiar with many of the teams as we have played the majority of them the last couple seasons and over the summer,” Head Coach Kathie Layden said in a previous interview.
Taylor
The 15-7 Lady Titans team will battle a 10-12 Blackford team at Eastbrook on Friday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.
The other teams in the Class 2A tournament Taylor was victorious over during regular season included Eastbrook (46-31), Madison-Grant (41-33), and Tipton (56-45). Head Coach Tony Oliver said the Lady Titans are a strong squad with an equal chance of making it to the sectional championship as anybody else.
“It’s going to be very competitive up and down sectional. Anybody can win it. I do believe that,” Oliver said.
Oliver said the Lady Titans won a few tough games on the road against competitive teams, but lately the team has been struggling to play well. He was hopeful that, with more practices in, the team will come out strong for the first sectional game. According to him, Taylor still has not peaked, and he believes it will happen soon.
Overall, Oliver said he was proud of the team’s performance during regular season.
Western
The Lady Panthers went 9-13 overall for the regular season and will contest the winner of the West Lafayette (15-8) and Twin Lakes (9-14) game at Twin Lakes on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Western competed against both teams during regular season, losing to the Lady Indians 51-45 and beating the Lady Red Devils 32-25. Both games were tough battles, according to Head Coach Lisa Pflueger.
The Lady Panthers will be competing in the Class 3A sectional tournament along with Peru, Maconaquah, and number-one ranked Benton Central. With Northwestern moving up a class and putting Benton Central at the top, this will be a new challenge to take on for the team, according to Pflueger.
“Benton Central was state runner-up last year to Northwestern. So, a lot of local people know who they are. Coach (David) Baxter has been I think at Benton Central for 10 years. He has an amazing program. It’s a role model program for sure. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us. I think the kids are excited about just having the possibility to have the opportunity,” Pflueger said.
In her first year as head coach, Pflueger said she was pleased with the progress that has been made within the team and the basketball program and is optimistic about the future of the sport at Western.
Pflueger thanked seniors Brooklyn and Sammie Garber, foreign exchange student Ada, and manager Anna Betz for all their work and dedication this season.