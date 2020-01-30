Post 6 baseball giving away used baseball equipment

The Post 6 baseball team will have a used equipment giveaway program held in conjunction with the little league sign-ups this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Maple Crest Middle School.
The equipment will be provided to any child who is in need of gear. Anyone with baseball supplies that they would like to donate are urged to bring them to the school at this time.
If you are unable to deliver between the hours provided, but would still like to donate, please contact Don Andrews at 765-453-5596 or at andrewsgto@comcast.net.