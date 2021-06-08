Popular IUK coach is moving on to Division I

A local favorite at IU Kokomo and the Carver Community Center basketball leagues is leaving Kokomo and moving on to coach at a Division I college in a major city, something she said was always a big dream of hers.

Colie Shelwick, who spent four seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at IU Kokomo, is joining on as an assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago. Though Shelwick is sad to leave Kokomo, she said this was an opportunity she could not pass up.

“Division I has definitely been a goal for me. I’ve been coaching for a decade now, and I’m just fortunate that I’ve been able to do it my way. This definitely isn’t the normal path to Division I,” Shelwick said.

Shelwick began coaching as a graduate assistant before becoming assistant coach at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo. In 2014-15, she was the assistant coach of the women’s basketball team at University of Arkansas Monticello. The team had its first winning season since 2008.

Before joining IU Kokomo in 2017, Shelwick was the head coach at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass. The Warriors took off under Shelwick and made it to the conference championship where the team fell short as the runner-up.

At IU Kokomo, Shelwick boasts a 54-41 career record, which could be better considering it only features seven games from the most recent 2020-21 season since the team opted out due to the pandemic.

Shelwick met Loyola Head Coach Kate Achter on a networking trip to St. Bonaventure University roughly six years ago. There, then-Head Coach Jim Crowley (currently Providence women’s head coach) told Shelwick she needed to meet Achter.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“He was like, ‘Hey you need to talk to Kate Achter. She’s going to be up-and-coming. She’s going to be great,’” Shelwick said. “She gave me 15 minutes of her time, and I told her, ‘I’m going to work with you one day.’ She laughed it off that day, but you look at it now six years later. Here we are getting ready to work together … it’s exciting.”

She said she’ll miss the Kokomo community. Shelwick feels she’s made strides in the community in pushing inclusion, love, and togetherness, and those she’s affected have responded to her with gratitude and appreciation.

Athletically, Shelwick led the first women’s team to graduate 100 percent of its players. In her time coaching, IU Kokomo won a Western divisional title and beat two nationally-ranked teams. Shelwick has coached seven all-conference players and one NAIA All-American.

“I definitely think what we left was this brand that IU Kokomo is a place that you can come play, compete, and get a great education, as well as be 100 percent who you are in school. This is a place that’s going to accept you for who you are,” she said. “The hardest things to leave is the connections and relationships with your players and the community members.”

As a basketball teacher who’s coached at every level, Shelwick was unrelenting in her fight for social justice and inclusion along the way. She said she believes she’s done all the work she can in Kokomo and will have left a more loving and comfortable place not only for IU Kokomo’s athletes but its students as well.

A big plus to her move to Loyola is Shelwick’s ability to just focus on basketball, something she said she’s never been able to do. At IU Kokomo, Shelwick was head coach of the women’s team, an adjunct professor, the Black Student Center coordinator, and the director of intramural sports.

At Loyola, Shelwick will be able to put 100 percent of herself into the basketball program, while still loudly and proudly advocating for greater equity for marginalized groups. Shelwick is ready to make the move to Chicago, but is Chicago ready for her?