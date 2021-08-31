Plez Lawrence hits the ground running in 2021

Football is back, and the Kokomo Wildkats opened their season with bang, beating Western 28-14 behind senior offensive jackknife Plez Lawrence’s monster performance in both teams’ first return to action.

Lawrence does it all for the Wildkats, and in his first game of his senior season he recorded 80 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and a 95-yard kick return, totalling 222 yards for Kokomo. The very next game, Lawrence went off again, recording five total touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, in a 41-6 win at Plymouth High School on Friday night. Despite being active in the rushing game, receiving game, and special teams, Lawrence said his favorite way to impact the game is definitely running the football.

“Just rushing, I mean when you make big plays like that,” Lawrence said. “Before that play, I had a really big fumble down there by their touchdown, so I was just really upset. But I prayed and prayed and asked ‘God, Lord, just bless me’, and the next play I go and run a 95-yard touchdown.”

Lawrence has an act for making big plays. Wildkats Head Coach Austin Colby said Lawrence will be called on a lot this season, and the senior answered the bell in the first game of the season.

In 2020, Lawrence was just below the 1,000-yard mark in rushing, totalling 949 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, a big jump from his 358 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

But he’s a dual threat. So on top of his rushing yards, Lawrence cataloged 201 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Using that knowledge, Lawrence’s 2021 start in on track to be his best year yet, a fitting end to a great career.

Colby said Lawrence has worked a lot on his body in the offseason, knowing he has to protect himself if he’s to be a high-level college athlete. He has all the tools, Colby said, and if Lawrence can stay healthy, he won’t only be a dangerous weapon for the Wildkats, but at the next level in college as well.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“He’s very dynamic when he’s got the ball in his hands. He’s tough to bring down. He’s so strong, he’s a 400-pound squatter in the weight room and has worked hard in the weight room to develop his body to where he’s at right now,” Colby said. “I think he’s strong enough now and mentally knows where he’s at so well in space that he can make things happen.”

Will Lawrence need to produce 200+ yards per game for the Wildkats to be successful? Colby said not necessarily, but the team does expect big production from him week in and week out. The offense is designed for Lawrence to be a key piece in the system, and even if it’s not crucial for him to produce like he has so far, Colby said don’t fix it if it’s not broken.

On top of being a great football player, Colby said Lawrence is a very high-character kid.

“He’s a man of faith. He takes that very seriously. He’s a good kid, he says all the right things. His mom is a very, very nice lady, and she’s done a great job of raising him into the man that he’s become. Just a good kid all around and very pleasant to have on your side,” Colby said.

Now that Lawrence is on his final stretch with the Wildkats, he’s not really looking to the future right now. He said he wants to soak in every moment with his team, and his focus is to make Kokomo football better each week.

How high is the ceiling for the Wildkats this season? Lawrence said the team has big goals in 2021.

“The ceiling is very high for us. We’re a young team, but we have a lot of dogs. We have some guys that can make plays for us, we have a good offensive line, and we’re just trying to get better each and every day to succeed,” Lawrence said. “We can definitely make a run this year, for sure.”

One thing is certain: if Lawrence continues to ball out like he has so far, the sky's the limit for the Kats this season.